Gilas Pilipinas beat Malaysia club KL Hornbills in its only tuneup for the fifth window of the FIBA World Cup 2027 Asian Qualifiers, with new naturalized player Bennie Boatwright set to make his debut against Syria and Iran.

MANILA, Philippines - Gilas Pilipinas managed to get its act together in a strong second half to beat Malaysia club KL Hornbills in the national squad's only tuneup game on Tuesday as part of the preparations for the fifth window of the FIBA World Cup 2027 Asian Qualifiers in Seremban, Malaysia.

The final scores for the game were withheld but national coach Tim Cone said he's happy to see Gilas make the adjustment, which had new naturalized player Bennie Boatwright playing significant minutes.

Also read Gilas Pilipinas Ready for Urgent Battle Against Syria in FIBA World Cup Qualifiers

Tim Praises Bennie Boatwright Integration

"Bennie has integrated well," Cone said in Tuesday's Zoom press conference. "He is a really talented player. He sees things really well.

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" With a loaded roster to tinker with, the 68-year-old Gilas mentor said he was able to use the game against the Malaysian squad to experiment and allow the 6-10 Boatwright to play with several local combinations. "It was a close game at halftime and we blew them out in the second half," added Cone. "We got a good look and feel in this last practice game that we had, especially with Bennie.

Bennie played the whole first quarter and he played pretty much the third and more than half of the fourth quarter. So we really got a good look at him, and played him with different guys.

" Boatwright, who is set to make his debut for the national team, expressed his excitement about representing the country. "It's been a long process to finally get here, but ever since I've been here, it's been all love. Everybody's been welcoming. I'm just excited to represent the Philippines and Gilas," he said.

Gilas Prepares For Syria And Iran

The Philippines will face Syria and Iran in the fifth window of the qualifiers as it continues its bid to secure a spot in the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup. The top three teams in each group, along with the best-placed fourth team, will advance to the next stage of the qualifiers. Host nation Qatar has already secured its place in the World Cup.

On the other hand, Gilas assistant coach Richard del Rosario said the game against the Hornbills will be the only tuneup match since they intend to use the last two days to clean up their mistakes in preparation for Friday's match against a souped-up Syrian five.

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"That tune-up game was crucial because at least we get a chance to play with each other and know each other better because there is no margin for error in the upcoming games against Syria and Iran," Del Rosario stressed. Cone admitted that Boatwright still has a lot to learn from the system, while Quentin Millora-Brown and Mike Phillips, who played once in previous FIBA windows, are also trying to grasp their schemes.

"Most of the guys have been in (all) the windows except for QMB (Quentin Millora-Brown), Mike Phillips, and of course Bennie," shared Cone. "Bennie is brand new. So those are the three that we're most concerned about in terms of really getting it. But Kai's doing great, and the guards are doing well.

We're progressing," he added.

Coach Emphasizes Crucial Practice Days

"We still need these next two days. These next two days of practice are going to be very crucial," said Cone. Gilas has won its last two games, a narrow 82-81 win against Jordan, followed by a 68-56 rout of Iran in a successful home stand last August. At 4-4, Gilas hopes to build on that and strengthen further its FIBA World Cup aspirations with victories over Syria, and Iran on Nov. 29.

In a related development, Rhenz Abando has been ruled out due to injury and Troy Rosario has been called in as his replacement for the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers.