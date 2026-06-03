Ghost-Riders Motorcycle Club Donates Communication-Equipped Crash Helmets to Highway Patrol in Zamboanga

The Ghost-Riders Motorcycle Club has donated 16 crash helmets with integrated Sena communication devices to the Highway Patrol Group-9 in the Zamboanga Peninsula. The donation aims to improve communication during escort and patrol operations. The helmets were formally turned over in a ceremony held on June 3, 2026, at the club's office in Zamboanga City. Businessman Kaiser Olaso, representing the club, explained that the initiative was inspired by a lack of communication observed among riders during the Mayor Khymer Olaso Moto-Tourism Unity Ride earlier that year. Each helmet, valued between P16,000 and P17,000, features a Bluetooth-enabled device with a range of one to two kilometers. Police Lieutenant Colonel Dexter Diones, HPG-9 deputy commander, expressed gratitude and said the helmets would be prioritized for patrol riders.

ZAMBOANGA. The Ghost-Riders Motorcycle Club donated on June 3, 2026, 16 crash helmets equipped with hands-free communication device to the Highway Patrol Group-9 in the Zamboanga Peninsula .

THE Zamboanga City-based Ghost-Riders Motorcycle Club has donated 16 crash helmets equipped with hands-free communication device, providing a boost to the escort and patrol operations of the Highway Patrol Group in Zamboanga Peninsula (HPG 9). Businessman Kaiser Olaso, on behalf of the Motorcycle Club, handed over the crash helmets to Police Lieutenant Colonel Dexter Diones, HPG 9 deputy commander, in a simple ceremony Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at the club's office in San Jose-Cawa-Cawa village, Zamboanga City.

Olaso said they conceptualized the project following observation that escorting HPG 9 personnel has no communication among themselves during the first-ever Mayor Khymer Olaso Moto-Tourism Unity Ride on February 28, 2026.

"We even encounter a problem that one of our guides led us to a one-way street. It turns out he's not from Zamboanga and his companions failed to advise him due to lack of communication equipment," Olaso said during the turnover of the crash helmets. Each of the crash helmets is equipped with Sena communication device that has a range of one to two kilometers distance.

The helmet-mounted device uses advanced Bluetooth technology that allows riders to community to other riders. Olaso said that each of the crash helmets costs P16,000 to P17,000 including the communication equipment. Diones, on behalf of the HPG 9, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Ghost-Riders Motorcycle Club for the donation of crash helmets with communication equipment. Diones said it will be of big help to their personnel during conduct of escort and patrol operations.

"We will prioritize the assignment of helmets to our riders," he added. The members of the Ghost-Riders Motorcycle Club composed of motorbike enthusiasts, local businessmen, and government officials, according to Osbert Malinao, a member of the club





sunstaronline / 🏆 18. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ghost-Riders Motorcycle Club Highway Patrol Group-9 Sena Communication Device Crash Helmet Donation Zamboanga Peninsula Kaiser Olaso Dexter Diones Moto-Tourism Unity Ride Bluetooth Helmets Patrol Operations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ombudsman Defends Integrity of Cases Against Jinggoy Estrada and Others in Flood Control Project ScandalsThe Ombudsman's office asserts that no one can decide on its behalf and denies political motivation behind plunder and graft charges, detailing multiple cases involving alleged ghost and substandard flood control projects.

Read more »

DSWD-Davao starts cash aid distribution for delivery ridersDSWD-Davao launches its Cash Relief Assistance program on June 1, targeting 12,000 delivery riders hit by fuel price hikes.

Read more »

Taiwan Demonstrates Robot Dogs for Reconnaissance and FirepowerTaiwan has been modernizing its armed forces to deter China, with a focus on drones. The National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology demonstrated three versions of a robot dog built by Ghost Robotics, a US military supplier. The institute has mounted its own technology on the robots for reconnaissance, surveillance, and firepower, with the latter including a gun on its back.

Read more »

BOC-Port of Zamboanga set to destroy anew confiscated smuggled cigarettesTHE Bureau of Customs (BOC)-Port of Zamboanga is set to destroy some 5,000 master cases of confiscated smuggled cigarettes with an estimated worth of over P300

Read more »