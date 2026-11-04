Bavarian Deputy Premier Hubert Aiwanger is found dead in a Berlin hotel. Police investigate the cause of death while political allies mourn the loss of the Free Voters leader in a tragic event.

Hubert Aiwanger, the prominent German politician and deputy leader of the southern Bavaria n state government, was discovered dead in his hotel room in Berlin on Wednesday, according to official police statements. The Free Voters party chief and Bavaria n economy minister was in the capital city to attend the opening of a new party office but missed the event due to feeling unwell.

Police Investigation Launched in Berlin-Mitte

Berlin police confirmed in a public statement that they found the body of the fifty-five-year-old politician inside his accommodation within the Berlin-Mitte district. Authorities immediately initiated a formal probe to determine the specific cause and circumstances surrounding his death. Investigators emphasized that they are working to rule out any possible involvement of third parties in the tragic incident.

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Bavarian Leaders Express Shock and Sorrow

Markus Soeder, the Bavarian state premier and leader of the Christian Social Union (CSU), described the sudden loss as an absolute tragedy. He stated that everyone involved was deeply shocked by the news and directed thoughts primarily toward Aiwanger's family and his two children. The Free Voters served as junior partners in the regional government led by Soeder, marking a significant coalition dynamic in southern Germany.

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Career and Political Influence in Bavaria

Aiwanger had served as the head of the Bavarian branch of the Free Voters since 2006, leading the populist group into the state government for the first time in 2018. His political journey was not without controversy, as national attention focused on him in 2023 when Nazi pamphlets were discovered in his schoolbag from his teenage years in the late 1980s. He apologized for the affair at the time but refused to resign from his position.

Personal Life and Immediate Aftermath

German media reports indicate that Aiwanger lived with his partner and was the father of two children. The suddenness of his death has left the political landscape in Bavaria in a state of mourning and uncertainty. Authorities continue their investigation to provide clarity on the medical or legal reasons behind his passing while respecting the privacy of the grieving family.