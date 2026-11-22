The German Moreno Walk of Fame Foundation announces 13 inductees, including Apl.de.ap and Carlos Yulo, to be honored with commemorative stars on December 1.

The German Moreno Walk of Fame Foundation will honor thirteen Filipino personalities and groups with commemorative stars at Eastwood City in Quezon City on December 1. This induction ceremony celebrates individuals from entertainment, music, television, sports, and social media whose contributions have significantly impacted their respective industries.

Class Of 2026 Inductees Announced

The foundation has officially announced its Class of 2026, a roster that includes actress Andrea Brillantes, actor and director Eric Quizon, and the radio program Boys Night Out. Television personalities Geleen Eugenio, Jillian Ward, and Kristina Paner will also receive stars for their broadcasting careers. The dance group Universal Motion Dancers is recognized for their performance excellence, rounding out the traditional entertainment inductees.

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Music producer and Black Eyed Peas member Apl.de.ap joins the list for his global impact on the music industry. Digital influencers Chinkee Tan, Cong TV, Tim Yap, and Wil Dasovich are honored for their substantial influence on social media platforms. Two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo completes the lineup, recognized for bringing international prestige to the Philippines through his historic athletic achievements.

Foundation Leadership And History

The German Moreno Walk of Fame Foundation was established in 2005 by the late television host German Kuya Germs Moreno. The institution aims to recognize individuals whose work has helped shape the country's entertainment industry and popular culture. Following Moreno's passing in January 2016, his son Federico Moreno assumed leadership of the foundation in 2017.

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Federico Moreno continues his father's vision of recognizing Filipino talent and achievement. The foundation is currently led by Chairman Kevin Tan and President Federico Moreno. Vice President Alice Eduardo, Secretary Jose Miguel Moreno, and Treasurer Jose Mari Abacan also serve on the executive team. Public Relations Officer Christopher Cahilig manages communications for the organization.

The board of trustees includes Francisco Domagoso, John Joseph Nite, Cecilio Pedro, and Jose Magsaysay. These leaders oversee the strategic direction of the foundation as it marks more than two decades since its establishment. The organization remains committed to honoring Filipinos whose contributions to entertainment and other fields have left a lasting mark on the country.

Event Details And Charitable Impact

The annual induction ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, December 1, at 5:30 p.m. at Eastwood City Walk. The event will feature the unveiling of the commemorative stars for the year's honorees. Organized by the foundation in partnership with Megaworld Corp., the gathering will unite personalities, entertainment industry leaders, and supporters.

Attendees will celebrate the achievements of the inductees while supporting a cause close to the foundation's heart. Part of the event's proceeds will go to the Movie Workers Welfare Foundation, known as MOWELFUND. This donation continues the foundation's long-standing support for the organization that aids film industry workers.