French actor Gérard Depardieu must stand trial for raping actress Charlotte Arnould in 2018. This legal development follows his recent acceptance of a suspended sentence in a separate 2021 sexual assault conviction.

French actor Gérard Depardieu has been ordered to stand trial on charges of raping actress Charlotte Arnould at his Paris home in 2018, a significant legal development confirmed by his defense counsel. This directive from the judicial system arrives less than two weeks after the cinema star abandoned his appeal regarding a separate sexual assault conviction, signaling a continued tightening of legal accountability for the veteran performer.

Trial Details and Specific Charges

Defense lawyer Delphine Meillet confirmed to The Associated Press that the 77-year-old actor will face trial specifically regarding one of the two alleged rapes reported by Charlotte Arnould. The legal proceedings will focus exclusively on this single incident, distinguishing it from other claims made by the same actress. Arnould originally lodged her complaint in 2018, when she was 22 years old, initiating a legal process that has since become a focal point in the country's broader reckoning with sexual violence.

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Recent Conviction and Public Apology

These new trial orders come shortly after Depardieu dropped his appeal against a conviction for sexually assaulting two women on a film set in 2021. He accepted an 18-month suspended prison sentence for those offenses, which occurred during the filming of "Les Volets Verts" ("The Green Shutters"). In a statement released earlier this month, the actor issued a public apology, acknowledging the gravity of his past actions and the power dynamics involved in his industry.

"I therefore offer my deep and sincere apologies to those who may have suffered," Depardieu stated, admitting that he had long hidden behind provocation and crude humor on film sets. He conceded that he previously believed his words and actions carried no consequences, but recognized that this was particularly harmful given the immense power he once held. This conviction in May 2025 of groping a set decorator and an assistant was widely viewed as a critical test of the French film industry's response to the #MeToo movement.

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Political and Cultural Repercussions

Depardieu's behavior toward women has come under intense scrutiny, notably after a December 2023 television documentary showed him making obscene remarks and gestures during a 2018 trip to North Korea. At that time, French President Emmanuel Macron faced significant criticism from women's rights activists for defending the actor, claiming that Depardieu "makes France proud." The incident exposed deep divisions within French society regarding the #MeToo movement, which has encountered substantial resistance in the arts sector.

Historical context highlights these cultural rifts, such as when actress Catherine Deneuve and 99 other women signed an open letter in 2018. They defended men's freedom to pursue women and warned against what they perceived as the excesses of the movement. This backdrop of cultural contention frames the current legal challenges facing one of France's most recognizable cultural exports, whose career has spanned hundreds of films including "The Last Metro" and the "Asterix" franchise.

Impact on Legacy and Future Proceedings

While Gérard Depardieu earned an Oscar nomination for "Cyrano de Bergerac" and a Golden Globe for "Green Card," accusations of sexual misconduct and his subsequent convictions have increasingly overshadowed his cinematic achievements. The upcoming trial for the 2018 rape allegation represents the next major step in a series of legal battles that threaten to define his public legacy. As the case proceeds, it will likely continue to influence discussions on accountability and justice within the French entertainment industry.