Chinese-Filipino families are becoming primary targets of foreign influence as they are pressured to adopt the political agendas of the Chinese Communist Party. This includes upholding the one-China principle and supporting the Belt and Road initiative, raising concerns about the politicization of education in the Philippines.

The relationship between Chinese educational institutions in the Philippines and the political objectives of the People's Republic of China has become a focal point of intense diplomatic and social debate.

Chinese-Filipino families, who have historically operated schools to preserve their linguistic heritage and cultural identity, now find themselves at the center of a geopolitical struggle. These families simply wish to pass on their language and heritage to their children without external political coercion.

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Huang Directs Chinese Schools To Support Political Goals

However, they have become primary targets in a broader campaign of foreign influence. Huang, a prominent figure who looks on approvingly when Ambassador Jing is present, has explicitly charged every Chinese school in the Philippines to uphold the one-China principle. He has further directed these institutions to contribute to the Belt and Road construction and to help build Xi Jinping's vision of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Additionally, these schools are told to fulfill their responsibility to the cause of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. This directive represents a significant escalation in the politicization of education in the Philippines. Huang's list of what he considers the responsibilities of Chinese schools is nearly verbatim the political program of the Chinese Communist Party. It ranges from Beijing's hard-line stance on Taiwan to Xi's signature slogans regarding national unity and global governance.

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This political agenda is being directed at Filipino schools that educate Filipino children, the vast majority of whose families likely desire only to provide their children with a quality education free from Beijing's political interference. Huang is no fringe figure; he leads the Philippine Chinese Education Reform Committee, which has coordinated Chinese-language education in the country since 1991. This organization cooperates closely with China's Ministry of Education, the United Front Work Department, and the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office.

Committee Coordinates Chinese Education Under Embassy Direction

In April, he delivered a keynote address at a conference involving Confucius Institutes and Chinese-funded companies, stating that Chinese education must operate as an efficient ecosystem under the overall coordination of the Chinese embassy. Furthermore, the committee's reach extends beyond language schools, as evidenced by its involvement in essay contests related to Taiwan reunification and national rejuvenation.

This situation reveals a highly organized, well-resourced, and Party-directed effort by an aggressive foreign power to bend Philippine institutions to its own political ends. President Xi Jinping has revived historical descriptions of such activities as one of the Party's magic weapons and tied them directly to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. The debate surrounding these events is not about teachers or students, regardless of what Ambassador Jing or his allies might claim.

United Front Uses Trusted Local Groups For Infiltration

It is about the infiltration of local civic organizations by foreign agents. The United Front utilizes groups that Filipinos trust, such as schools and chambers of commerce, borrowing their credibility while hiding its hand. While the Philippines, like the United States, values democratic liberties including free speech and association, retaining these choices depends on identifying when local groups are actually acting as agents of a foreign government.

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Chinese-Filipinos are not the problem; their families built these schools over more than a century to pass on a language and heritage. They deserve the freedom to teach these traditions with pride and without harassment. Unfortunately, these families have involuntarily become targets in Beijing's political interference campaign. If the embassy truly wants geopolitics kept out of the classroom, it must instruct the committee to end its United Front political work in Chinese-language schools.