Genome Study Reveals Cave Lion as Distinct Species from Modern Lions

New genomic research confirms the cave lion (Panthera spelaea) as a highly distinct evolutionary lineage separate from the modern lion, with a divergence dating back approximately 1.7 million years ago. The study, comparing ancient DNA from cave lions across Eurasia and North America with modern lions, uncovered unique genetic adaptations related to size, vision, and cold tolerance. The findings also indicate that the two species interbred sporadically during glacial periods when their ranges overlapped, likely in regions like Iran. The cave lion, a massive apex predator of the Ice Age mammoth steppe, went extinct around 14,000 years ago due to climate change and human expansion.

The cave lion , scientific name Panthera spelaea, was one of the largest felids to ever exist, roaming a vast territory stretching from Western Europe across Siberia and into North America.

This formidable apex predator hunted large prey such as woolly mammoths, woolly rhinoceroses, and various ungulates, and may have occasionally preyed on humans during the later stages of the Ice Age. The species went extinct approximately 14,000 years ago, near the end of the Pleistocene epoch. Recent groundbreaking genome research has shed new light on what made this big cat unique and how it differed from its smaller cousin, the modern lion (Panthera leo).

While the two species are known to have interbred sporadically, the study confirms that cave lions represent a distinct evolutionary lineage, not merely an Ice Age version of modern lions. Scientists from the Centre for Palaeogenetics, a collaboration between Stockholm University and the Swedish Museum of Natural History, along with colleagues from Cardiff University, compared the genomes of 12 cave lions, dating from 17,000 to 148,000 years ago, with those of 20 modern lions.

The ancient DNA was extracted from bones, teeth, and remarkably well-preserved soft tissue from frozen Siberian cubs. One female cub, named Sparta, is considered among the best-preserved Ice Age specimens ever discovered. The analysis revealed that the evolutionary lineages of cave lions and modern lions diverged roughly 1.7 million years ago. Each species developed unique genetic variants that adapted them to their specific habitats and behaviors, with differences related to growth, vision, brain function, and circulatory development.

Physically, the cave lion was significantly larger and more robustly built than the modern lion. It was adapted to colder climates and inhabited the open grasslands and tundras of northern Eurasia and northwestern North America within the mammoth steppe ecosystem. This ancient environment, analogous to a frigid African savanna, supported a suite of megafauna. As an apex predator, the cave lion played a crucial ecological role and was one of the most widespread carnivores in Earth's history.

Its probable prey included young or elderly woolly mammoths, woolly rhinos, antelope, reindeer, horses, and bison. Other predators in this landscape included wolves, cave hyenas, brown bears, cave bears, and the saber-toothed cats Homotherium and Smilodon. The study found that the ranges of cave lions and modern lions overlapped during particularly cold periods of the Ice Age when continental ice sheets expanded and the steppe tundra advanced, forcing cave lions southward.

This geographic contact facilitated interbreeding between the two species, likely in regions such as modern-day Iran, which once harbored a substantial population of lions. The researchers emphasize that climate was a primary driver of the frequency of interbreeding events. The extinction of the cave lion, along with much of the Pleistocene megafauna, resulted from a combination of rapid climate change at the end of the Ice Age and increasing human population pressures.

While the exact causes remain incompletely understood, the cave lion's demise fits the broader pattern of mass megafaunal extinctions during this period





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Cave Lion Panthera Spelaea Genome Research Modern Lion Pleistocene Megafauna Extinction Ancient DNA Ice Age Apex Predator Mammoth Steppe

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