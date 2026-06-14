Geneva Protests Turn Violent Ahead of G7 Summit

Thousands of protesters in Geneva targeted symbols of capitalism and multilateralism, setting fire to a Tesla vehicle and smashing windows at a UN office as they vented their anger at the upcoming G7 summit in France. Police responded with teargas, with children among those affected.

Thousands took to the streets of Geneva on Sunday to protest against the upcoming G7 summit in France, with demonstrations turning violent as protesters targeted symbols of capitalism and multilateralism.

The initially peaceful march saw around 20,000 people gather, but tensions escalated as some protesters set fire to a parked Tesla vehicle and smashed windows at a United Nations office. Police responded with teargas, with witnesses reporting that children were among those affected.

The protests come as the G7 summit, to be held in Evian-les-Bains from June 15-17, brings together world leaders to discuss issues such as wars in the Middle East and Ukraine, as well as the growing wealth gap. Demonstrators, many of whom were angered by Tesla owner Elon Musk's recent trillionaire status, saw the summit as a symbol of concentrated political and economic power.

Businesses in Geneva boarded up their windows in anticipation of violence, and hundreds of riot police were deployed to maintain order. Despite the clashes, some protesters remained determined to make their voices heard.

'This is not about scaring people, but about sending a message to those in power that we will not be silenced,' said one protester, Piccard





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