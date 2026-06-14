General Santos City to Revisit Construction Policies After Deadly Earthquake

Following a magnitude 7.8 earthquake, General Santos City's disaster council plans to review construction policies, especially in liquefaction-prone areas, to enforce stricter building codes and prevent future damage.

Following the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck offshore Sarangani on June 8, the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CDRRMC) of General Santos City is considering revisiting their city's construction policies.

Dr. Agripino Dacera Jr., head of the General Santos CDRRMC, stated in an interview on Super Radyo dzBB Sunday that a specific study is necessary before any retrofitting or expansion, and strict compliance is required. He emphasized the need to revisit construction policies, especially in areas already identified as hazardous. As of Sunday, Dacera reported that seven buildings have totally collapsed, while 36 government buildings, 63 barangay structures, and 45 schools sustained structural damage.

Meanwhile, six government buildings, four barangay structures, and 25 schools have been cleared and marked safe during post-disaster inspection. Based on the assessment of the GenSan CDRRMO, the area of Lagao, or the eastern portion of the city, sustained the most structural damage from the tremor. Dacera explained that these structures are located in liquefaction-prone areas, and the trigger for liquefaction is a strong earthquake.

According to the CDRRMO head, these assessments will serve as a reference for possible amendments to local construction policies. Dacera clarified that the changes do not aim to ban construction, but rather to enforce stricter compliance with the building code and local policies indicated in the Comprehensive Land Use Plan (CLUP) and zoning code. General Santos City is now in the relief and initial recovery phase, with clearing operations underway and traffic almost back to normal.

As of Sunday, the city's death toll stands at 22, with one person missing and 67 injured individuals still admitted to hospitals. Another 439 injured individuals have since been discharged. Authorities said the earthquake affected 24,789 families, or 88,208 individuals. Damage assessments show 20,803 partially damaged houses and 2,741 totally destroyed homes.

Almost a week after the earthquake, many families remain in evacuation centers due to continuous aftershocks, while others have no houses to go back to. The city government is now focusing on ensuring that future construction is resilient to earthquakes. The CDRRMC is working with engineers and urban planners to update the building code and zoning regulations. They are also conducting community awareness programs about earthquake preparedness and the risks of building in liquefaction-prone zones.

The goal is to reduce vulnerability and prevent similar damage in future seismic events. Dacera stressed that the city cannot afford to ignore the lessons learned from this disaster. He urged property owners to cooperate with the new regulations and to seek professional advice before undertaking any construction or renovation. The city is also coordinating with national agencies for financial and technical assistance to repair and rebuild damaged infrastructure.

Schools and government buildings are prioritized for retrofitting to ensure safety. The CDRRMC is also monitoring aftershocks and providing psychosocial support to affected families. Despite the challenges, the city is gradually recovering, with essential services restored in most areas. The local economy is slowly picking up as businesses reopen.

However, many residents still need temporary shelter and livelihood support. The city government is distributing relief goods and cash assistance to the most affected families. They are also setting up temporary learning spaces for children whose schools were damaged. The long-term recovery plan includes building permanent housing in safer areas and improving the city's disaster response capabilities.

The earthquake has been a wake-up call for the entire region, highlighting the importance of strict enforcement of building codes and land-use planning. General Santos City hopes to serve as a model for other local governments in disaster risk reduction and management. The CDRRMC will continue to assess and update policies as more data becomes available. They are also considering the use of advanced technologies like seismic monitoring and early warning systems.

The city's resilience depends on collective action and adherence to safety standards. Dacera concluded by thanking the public for their cooperation and patience during this difficult time. He assured that the city government is doing everything possible to ensure safety and swift recovery. The road to full recovery may be long, but with determination and unity, General Santos City will rise stronger





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