GenCorp Counsel Testifies Sara Duterte Has No Corporate Stake

Defense lawyer Suzette Balucanag-Punay testifies before the Senate impeachment court that Vice President Sara Duterte holds no shares in GenCorp Industries despite her SALN declaration.

During testimony on Wednesday, 11 November 2026, defense counsel for Vice President Sara Duterte addressed allegations regarding her financial ties to GenCorp Industries. Lawyer Suzette Balucanag-Punay stated unequivocally that the Vice President does not hold any stakes or shares in the corporation. This declaration came in response to questioning by prosecution counsel Lorna Kapunan about discrepancies between company records and Duterte's Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth.

SALN Declaration Versus Corporate Records

The core conflict centers on whether a unilateral entry in an official government document creates legal ownership. Prosecution counsel Lorna Kapunan questioned why the Vice President's SALN listed her as a shareholder if corporate filings showed otherwise. Defense lawyer Suzette Balucanag-Punay testified that she is not responsible for auditing personal declarations or adjusting corporate registries based on individual statements. She noted that she did not know why GenCorp had not issued a public clarification denying the Vice President's shareholding status.

Also read Defense Witness Says Duterte Got P2.14M Return From GenCorp, Denies 20% Stake

Legal Arguments Over Probative Evidence

Senator-Judge Panfilo Lacson challenged the witness on which evidence carries more legal weight. He cited Section 27 of the Rules of Court, arguing that notarized admissions against interest should outweigh official documents like General Information Sheets. However, Punay maintained that Securities and Exchange Commission records are the definitive authority on corporate ownership. Defense attorney Justin Gular objected to several questions, arguing they were compound or misleading, but Presiding Officer Francis Escudero allowed the proceedings to continue.

Constitutional Prohibitions On Government Income

Lorna Kapunan pressed the witness on constitutional restrictions prohibiting high-ranking officials from holding business interests. She asked if Punay agreed that the Vice President cannot receive any income or maintain corporate stakes regardless of size. The prosecution argued that declaring such an interest creates a pecuniary relationship with the franchises owned by the company. Despite objections from defense counsel Justin Gular, the witness was permitted to address these constitutional concerns directly during the hearing.

Advertisement

Corporate Ties And Family Business Interests

Questions also extended to companies owned by Vice President Duterte's husband, Atty. Manases Carpio. Kapunan inquired whether these entities should have been included in the Vice President's asset declarations. While Punay declined to give a categorical answer regarding current guidelines, she acknowledged that without a prenuptial agreement, such corporations fall under the absolute community of property. This admission highlights the complex legal boundaries surrounding spousal assets in Philippine governance.

Conflict Of Interest In Local Contracts

The final lines of inquiry focused on potential conflicts involving Davao City contracts. Kapunan suggested that the Vice President's name might have been omitted from GenCorp records to avoid scrutiny given the company's nineteen contracts with the city. These contracts are overseen by Mayor Sebastian Duterte, the Vice President's brother. The testimony underscores ongoing tensions between personal political relationships and corporate regulatory compliance in local government operations.