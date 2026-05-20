Geely Philippines x nubia Philippines Raffle Promo Ends Soon: Upgrade to a Performance-Driven Smartphone and a Chance to Win a Geely GX3 Pro S

The 'Your Next Phone Could Be Your Next Ride' raffle promo, sponsored by nubia Philippines and Geely Philippines, is drawing to a close. Customers now have just a few days to participate and stand a chance to win a brand-new Geely GX3 Pro S, in addition to high-performance smartphones from the nubia Neo 5 Series, which are designed for gamers and power users who demand consistent performance and extended play.

The 'Your Next Phone Could Be Your Next Ride' raffle promo , being held between nubia Philippines and Geely Philippines , is now almost over. Until May 30, 2026, customers can purchase any nubia Neo 5 Series device and get a chance to drive home a brand-new Geely GX3 Pro S, along with a range of high-performance smartphones .

The promo is designed for gamers and power users looking for extended play and consistent performance with features like high refresh rate displays, advanced cooling systems, gaming triggers, and long-lasting battery capacity. By participating in this promo, users can transform a typical purchase into something more rewarding, where users who focus on performance in their daily lives have the opportunity to elevate it even further





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Raffle Promo Geely Philippines Nubia Philippines Geely GX3 Pro S Nubia Neo 5 Series High-Performance Smartphones Performance-Driven Smartphone

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