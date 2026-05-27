Geely GX3 Pro Comfort: A Subcompact Crossover in a Fanciful Market

The Geely GX3 Pro Comfort is a subcompact gasoline-engined vehicle that slots in to fight vehicles like the Toyota Raize. It's a humble offering from Geely Philippines, which is now pushing electrified and EV offerings. The GX3 Pro has a pliant and comfortable suspension, but its engine and transmission are lackluster. The ride and handling are generally okay, but it's not sporty. The rear cargo area has about 400 liters of cargo space, which is decent.

The subcompact crossover market is a fickle one in 2026. There now exist various specifications and layouts at various price points. In fact, there is now a decent selection of EVs and hybrids at this price, but what happens if you are looking specifically for a non-electrified ICE option in the segment?

That’s where the Geely GX3 Pro Comfort comes in. While Geely Philippines is now pushing electrified and EV offerings, within its catalog is the humble GX3 Pro, a subcompact gasoline-engined vehicle that slots in to fight vehicles like the Toyota Raize. It’s so hidden that we struggled to even get our hands on an official price or specifications, as we couldn’t find either on the brand’s local website.

Does the GX3 Pro have the features or the value proposition to make a mark in its segment? Or is the subcompact ICE crossover market brand-loyal? Read on to find out





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Geely GX3 Pro Comfort Subcompact Crossover Market Electrified ICE Toyota Raize

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