Geely Motor Philippines reports the EX2 is the top-selling electric vehicle in its class, with 2189 units sold since June launch priced around one million pesos.

Geely Motor Philippines has officially claimed the title of best-selling battery electric vehicle in its specific market segment. This achievement comes directly from data released by the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines ( CAMPI). The manufacturer confirmed that the Geely EX2 achieved significant market penetration with total sales reaching 2,189 units. These figures cover the period from its official launch in June through the present reporting date.

Market Success and Sales Metrics

Technical Specifications and Range

The Geely EX2 captured immediate attention when it made its debut at this year's Philippine International Motor Show. Potential buyers were drawn to the vehicle's compact aesthetic design and its highly competitive pricing structure. Both available variants are positioned in the affordable tier, with sticker prices hovering around one million pesos. Specifically, the EX2 Pro variant carries a price tag of P938,000. The higher-spec EX2 Max variant is priced slightly higher at P1,038,000. This accessibility has clearly resonated with Filipino consumers seeking entry-level electrified transport options.

The vehicle's performance is driven by a 39.4kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Power is delivered to the rear wheels via a single electric motor. This motor generates 114 horsepower and 150Nm of torque. These figures are optimized for efficient urban commuting and city driving conditions. The vehicle offers a total drive range of 395km on a single charge. This range allows for practical daily use and occasional longer trips with proper planning.

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Charging Capabilities and Utility

Geely has equipped the EX2 with robust charging infrastructure support. The vehicle accepts DC fast charging up to 70kW. This technology allows owners to increase the battery level from 30 percent to 80 percent in just 25 minutes. Beyond standard driving, the car supports vehicle-to-load functions. This feature enables drivers to use the battery as a power source for external appliances. Such utility adds significant value for users who require mobile power solutions.

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Interior Space and Storage Capacity

Passenger comfort is prioritized through a spacious interior cabin design. Front-row and second-row occupants benefit from generous legroom. Cargo utility is similarly impressive with a 375-liter boot capacity. The rear seats can be folded to expand this space to 1,320 liters. Additional storage is provided by a 70-liter frunk. This front trunk offers extra room for small items or charging cables.

Executive Commentary and Future Plans

Joey Zhu, senior sales director at Geely Motor Philippines, emphasized the company's mission. He stated the introduction aimed to make electric mobility accessible to Filipino families. Zhu noted that selling 2,189 units proves consumer readiness for practical EVs. He thanked customers and dealer partners for their continued support. The company maintains a commitment to expanding its new energy vehicle lineup. This expansion includes a growing network of 44 dealerships across the country.