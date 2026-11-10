GCash Parent Mynt Reports 43.3% Q3 Profit Surge Driven by CreditTech Growth

Mynt, operator of GCash, posted a 43.3% jump in Q3 net profit to P5.63 billion. Strong lending expansion and user engagement offset regulatory headwinds from the BSP, marking a strong performance for the fintech giant in 2026.

Mynt Inc., the technology company behind the leading mobile wallet GCash, announced a significant financial milestone for the third quarter of 2026. The firm reported that its net profit surged by 43.3% year on year, reaching P5.63 billion for the three months ended September. This robust performance brought the company's cumulative profit for the first nine months of 2026 to P16.45 billion, representing a 17.4% increase compared to the same period last year. The disclosure was submitted to the Philippine stock exchange on Tuesday, highlighting the sustained growth of the digital financial ecosystem in the country.

Financial Performance and Revenue Metrics

Mynt Inc. achieved all-time highs in both quarterly revenues and net income, driven by deepening user engagement and continued adoption of its services. Overall revenues for the first nine months of 2026 rose by 12.5% year on year to P67.36 billion, while third-quarter revenues grew by 16.5% to P24.09 billion. Despite a 15.9% increase in costs and expenses for the nine-month period to P50.5 billion, operating profit climbed by 31.4% to P5.58 billion in the third quarter alone. This efficiency improvement was further reflected in the net income margin, which stood at 24.5% for the nine-month period, up from 23.4% previously.

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The company's adjusted revenues, which exclude the cost of over-the-air prepaid load to reflect its platform fee-based model, climbed by 12.2% to P67.08 billion for the first nine months. In the third quarter, adjusted revenues reached P24.05 billion, a 16.6% increase from the previous year. This calculation methodology accounts for the company's acquisition of Electronic Commerce Payments, Inc., which was completed in August 2025. Return on average equity for the period stood at a strong 27.3%, underscoring the capital efficiency of Mynt's business model amid market headwinds.

User Growth and Operational Engagement

A key driver of this financial success has been the substantial expansion of Mynt's user base and transaction volumes. Monthly active users, defined as accounts with at least one transaction involving e-wallet movement, rose by 9.7% to 42.1 million for the three months ended September. This represents a significant increase from the 38.4 million users recorded in the prior year. The growth in user base has directly translated into higher daily activity, with daily average transactions processed through the GCash app jumping by 16% to 64.4 million for the first nine months of 2026.

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This surge in digital interaction indicates a maturing market where consumers are increasingly relying on mobile wallets for daily financial needs. The deepening penetration of these digital payment solutions has allowed Mynt to sustain high engagement levels even as the broader economic environment presents challenges. The company noted that these metrics were achieved despite various market headwinds, demonstrating the resilience and essential nature of its payment infrastructure in the Philippine economy.

Segment Performance and Regulatory Impact

Mynt's revenue streams are primarily split between Payments Solutions, which contributed 56.6% of total adjusted revenue, and CreditTech, which contributed 42.6%. While the Payments Solutions business faced headwinds from a Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas directive in August 2025, the CreditTech segment delivered explosive growth. The central bank's directive required supervised institutions to remove in-app links to gaming platforms, which caused adjusted revenues from Payments Solutions to slip by 2% to P37.98 billion for the first nine months. However, third-quarter adjusted revenues for this segment grew by 3.3% to P13.32 billion, marking the first year-on-year growth since the regulatory change.

In contrast, the CreditTech or lending business experienced a dramatic expansion, with adjusted revenues increasing by 39.5% to P28.55 billion for the nine-month period. For the third quarter alone, CreditTech revenues grew by 40.6% to P10.58 billion. This growth was supported by an increase in active borrowers, which rose by 5.1% to 7.8 million as of September, representing 18.6% of monthly active users. Loan disbursements surged by 34.6% to P140.64 billion, and the total loan portfolio expanded by 43.3% year on year to P79.3 billion at the end of September.

Asset Quality and Future Outlook

Despite the rapid expansion of its lending portfolio, Mynt maintained strict control over asset quality, a critical factor for long-term sustainability in financial services. The company reported that its nonperforming loan ratio remained stable at 4.8% as of September 30, 2026, similar to levels seen in the previous quarter. This stability occurred alongside a significant improvement in profitability per loan, as the net interest margin after losses for the CreditTech business rose by 210 basis points to 25.5% as of September.

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Direct costs for the company rose by 20.5% to P18.45 billion for the first nine months, primarily driven by strong growth in the on-book loan portfolio. This expansion led to a 28.2% increase in provisions for credit losses, which reached P12 billion for the nine-month period. These provisions are essential for mitigating future risks associated with the growing volume of loans. Meanwhile, adjusted revenues from the WealthTech segment, encompassing GSave, GInvest, and GInsure, stood at P546.2 million for the nine months and P154.1 million for the third quarter. The company plans to continue leveraging its massive user base to cross-sell these financial products, aiming to further diversify revenue streams and deepen financial inclusion across the archipelago.