Gazini Ganados, the half-Filipino, half-Palestinian model from Cebu, returns to the international pageant scene after seven years to represent the Philippines in the first-ever Miss Grand International All Star competition.

Gazini returns to the international pageant stage to represent the Philippines in the first-ever Miss Grand International All Star competition. It has been seven years since Gazini Ganados was crowned Bb.

Pilipinas-Universe 2019 by her predecessor Catriona Gray, the last time Bb. Pilipinas held the local franchise for the Miss Universe pageant. The half-Filipino, half-Palestinian model from Cebu competed in Miss Universe 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, earned a Top 20 spot, but did not advance to the Top 10. She did not come home empty-handed, though, as she took the award for Best National Costume for a Philippine eagle-inspired ensemble.

Now, at age 30, Ganados returns to the international pageant scene in excellent fighting form to carry the national colors, along with four other Philippine delegates, at the 1st Edition Miss Grand International (MGI) All Stars pageant, which will culminate in the finals on May 30, 2026, in Bangkok, Thailand. Gazini, born in Dapitan, Zamboanga del Norte, to a Palestinian father and Filipina mother who separated, grew up in Talisay, Cebu.

She graduated in Tourism Management and received a certificate as a health care services provider from the University of San Jose-Recoletos. A member of Sparkle GMA Artist, she appeared in the TV series Encantadia Chronicles: Sang’gre, Sanggang-dikit FR, and Slay. In her MGI All Stars introduction video, Gazini took pride in her Filipino-Palestinian heritage, describing herself as a ‘woman not divided by heritage, but empowered by it,’ an indirect reference to the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

Philippine bet Anne de Mesa was crowned Miss Tourism Worldwide 2026 during the grand finale held in Johor Bahru, Malaysia on Saturday. De Mesa snared the country’s second win in the pageant after Zara Carbonell won the first edition in 2018, besting 21 other candidates from around the world. Named runners-up were Kuma Ruth Ndain of Cameroon (first), Geili Meigas of Estonia (second), Milana Roothooft of Belgium (third), and Pakjira Kusolthipjaroen of Thailand (fourth).

The 27-year-old De Mesa, who also won Miss Celebrity, Best in Evening Gown, and Best in National Costume, was crowned by Miss Tourism Worldwide 2025 Joyce Tuijaerts of Benelux. A cum laude graduate in Accountancy at the University of Santo Tomas, De Mesa was appointed Miss Tourism Worldwide Philippines 2026 by the ALV Pageant Circle, headed by Arnold Vegafria, after being named First Princess in Miss World Philippines 2026





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