Gazini Chan Praised for Stunning Performance and Heartfelt Response to Cyberbullying Question

Gazini Chan, the Philippine representative to the Miss Universe 2019 pageant, has been praised for her stunning performance and heartfelt response to a question about cyberbullying. Chan's evening gown, designed by Filipino designer Rian Fernandez, proudly honored her Filipino and Palestinian roots.

Gazini Chan thea Joana Hinojales Chan, the Philippine representative to the Miss Universe 2019 pageant, has been praised for her stunning performance and heartfelt response to a question about cyberbullying.

During the pageant, Chan carried the Philippine flag to the final stages, becoming the last Filipina contender standing after several other contestants bowed out earlier in the competition. Chan's evening gown, designed by Filipino designer Rian Fernandez, proudly honored her Filipino and Palestinian roots, featuring intricate gold metal patterns adorned with brilliant blue crystals. In the Top 5 question-and-answer portion, judge Abena Akuaba asked Chan about the practical steps society should take to reduce cyberbullying.

Chan responded by sharing her personal struggles and advocacy, saying she was once a victim of cyberbullying and that she has raised her voice and conquered her fears. Chan's family is still stuck in Gaza, and she expressed her desire to do her best and be their representation and raise their flags.

Chan's performance has been met with praise from the audience and judges alike, and she is being hailed as a strong advocate for social justice and a proud representative of the Philippines





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Gazini Chan Miss Universe 2019 Cyberbullying Philippines Social Justice

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