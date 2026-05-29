Gawad Kalinga Founder Tony Meloto Arrested on Sex Trafficking Charges

Tony Meloto, founder of Gawad Kalinga, was arrested in Bulacan following a court warrant for two counts of sex trafficking. The complainants, former students at the GK Enchanted Farm's SEED school, allege abuse under his authority. Prosecutors emphasize his position of control and exploitation. The case raises critical issues about accountability in charitable organizations.

Tarpaulins in support of Gawad Kalinga founder Tony Meloto are displayed around the Blue Zone Encanto Farm, formerly known as the GK Enchanted Farm, in Barangay Encanto, Angat, Bulacan .

Meloto was arrested in Angat, Bulacan, on the same day a warrant was issued by a regional trial court in Malolos City, Bulacan, with no bail recommended. The arrest follows the approval of filing two counts of sex trafficking against him. The complaints were filed by two individuals identified as Paul and Matthew (pseudonyms) who accuse Meloto, known within GK as Tatay TM (Daddy TM), of sexual abuse.

Prosecutor General Richard Fadullon, in approving the indictment, stated that the GK founder "held a position of authority over the complainants" and "abused them sexually to satisfy his lustful desire.

" Deputy State Prosecutor Olivia Laroza Torrevillas added that Meloto "received, maintained, and harbored" the complainants by accepting them under his care and control, providing shelter, refuge, and basic needs to facilitate exploitation. A Rappler report from June 2025 detailed the allegations, noting the abuse occurred at the GK Enchanted Farm where the complainants attended the School for Experiential and Entrepreneurial Development.

Meloto founded Gawad Kalinga in 2003 as the social arm of Couples for Christ, but the organization later separated after an internal feud. The case has sparked significant public reaction, with supporters displaying tarpaulins while women's rights groups and other sectors call for accountability. The incident underscores ongoing concerns about power dynamics in charitable organizations and the need for robust mechanisms to protect vulnerable individuals. Legal proceedings continue as Meloto remains in custody without bail, awaiting trial.

The broader implications for the NGO sector in the Philippines are being debated, with many urging reforms to prevent abuse of authority and ensure safety for beneficiaries and volunteers





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Tony Meloto Gawad Kalinga Sex Trafficking Arrest Bulacan Prosecution Abuse Of Authority NGO Scandal

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