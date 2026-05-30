Gawad Kalinga Founder Antonio Meloto Denies Sexual Abuse Allegations

Antonio Meloto, founder of Gawad Kalinga, faces sexual abuse allegations from two male beneficiaries, which he denies. The Department of Justice found probable cause to indict him. Meloto retired from GK in 2017 after an internal investigation.

Antonio Meloto , the founder of the Philippine-based social development organization Gawad Kalinga (GK), faces sexual abuse allegations from two male beneficiaries. The Department of Justice (DOJ) found probable cause to indict him, prompting a strong denial from Meloto.

The complainants, who were scholars of GK's programs, alleged that the abuse occurred at the GK Enchanted Farm in Angat, Bulacan, in 2017. Meloto stated, 'I strongly deny and refute under oath the allegations made by the Complainant for being baseless, false, malicious, and improperly filed against me... the filing of this criminal case was nothing but a harassment suit.

' Following an internal investigation by the GK Board, Meloto retired from the organization in the same year. The allegations have cast a shadow over his legacy as a prominent social entrepreneur and community leader. Meloto, a native of Negros Occidental, began his journey in social work with an experiment in Barangay Bagong Silang, Caloocan, in 1995.

He aimed to transform the lives of community delinquents, many of whom were gang members, by providing them with colorful homes and a sense of dignity. This initiative evolved into Gawad Kalinga, which has since built thousands of homes and uplifted communities across the Philippines and beyond. For his community leadership, Meloto received the Ramon Magsaysay Award in 2006, often called the 'Nobel Prize of Asia.

' He also earned accolades such as Ernst & Young Philippines' Social Entrepreneur of the Year in 2010, the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship in 2010, and the Nikkei Asia Prize for Regional Growth in 2011. He studied high school in California as an American Field Service Scholar and holds a degree in Economics from Ateneo de Manila University.

Gawad Kalinga began as the social arm of the Christian group Couples for Christ (CFC), of which Meloto was an active leader. However, the organization eventually separated from CFC to become an independent non-religious NGO. Under Meloto's leadership, GK expanded its programs to include education, livelihood, and sustainable agriculture, impacting millions of lives. Despite the allegations, supporters of Meloto point to his decades of service and the positive change he brought to disadvantaged communities.

The case continues to be a point of contention, with legal proceedings ongoing. The controversy surrounding Meloto highlights the challenges faced by nonprofit leaders when personal misconduct allegations arise, potentially undermining the credibility of their organizations. Meloto's retirement from GK marked a turning point for the organization, which has since continued its work under new leadership. The allegations have prompted discussions about accountability and transparency within NGOs.

While Meloto maintains his innocence, the DOJ's finding of probable cause means the case will proceed. The outcome remains to be seen, but the story serves as a reminder of the complex interplay between personal actions and public service. As the legal process unfolds, both Meloto and Gawad Kalinga must navigate the impact on their reputations and missions.

The organization has reiterated its commitment to its values and the communities it serves, emphasizing that its work continues regardless of the founder's legal troubles





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Antonio Meloto Gawad Kalinga Sexual Abuse Allegations Department Of Justice NGO

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