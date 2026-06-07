Gatchalian Says Marcoleta Gathering Not Official Senate Hearing; Urges Return to Legislative Work

Senator Win Gatchalian clarified that a controversial meeting presided over by Senator Rodante Marcoleta was not an official Senate hearing, emphasizing that only formal hearings are recorded. He called for unity and a return to regular legislative work amid leadership tussles.

Senator Win Gatchalian clarified that the controversial gathering presided over by Senator Rodante Marcoleta last Thursday should not be considered an official Senate hearing with parliamentary immunity.

In an interview with Super Radyo dzBB, Gatchalian stated that the event was merely a meeting or gathering and that the official hearing would be conducted by Chairman Erwin Tulfo on Monday. The distinction is crucial because informal discussions do not form part of the Senate's official records, unlike formal hearings.

Gatchalian's remarks came after Marcoleta's meeting featured 18 individuals claiming to be former Marines who repeated allegations of delivering suitcases of cash to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., his son Sandro Marcos, Senators Tito Sotto and Erwin Tulfo, and former senators Leila de Lima and Antonio Trillanes IV. Those implicated sharply rebuked the claims, with some threatening to file perjury charges against the organizers and participants.

The backdrop of this controversy involves a leadership tussle within the Senate, where embattled Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano faces questions over which bloc holds authority over proceedings. Gatchalian emphasized that his leadership enjoys broad acceptance across various sectors, including partners in the executive, legislative, and private sectors. He noted that no one within the majority is allowing themselves to be used, and that consensus-building is ongoing through dialogue and mutual advice.

'There is no monopoly of intelligence or ability,' Gatchalian said, highlighting the collaborative approach among senators. He added that the majority remains focused on rebuilding working relationships after a period of limited engagement, with the goal of returning to regular legislative work. Gatchalian further explained that the prevailing sentiment among senators is a desire to resume lawmaking after a prolonged period of inactivity due to internal conflicts.

'So our consensus is to get back to work. You can see from the statements that it has been a long time since we last talked about what we should be doing for our country,' he said. He reiterated his openness to communicating with all senators, both majority and minority, noting that personal friendships often transcend political lines. Gatchalian emphasized that even amid political differences, cooperation remains possible when lawmakers share common goals for the nation.

The senator underscored the importance of helping one another and working together, which he considers the strength of the majority coalition. The controversy highlights ongoing tensions within the Senate, but Gatchalian expressed optimism that the chamber can overcome its divisions through internal dialogue and a shared commitment to serving the country





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Senate Hearing Alleged Cash Deliveries Gatchalian Marcoleta Leadership Tussle

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