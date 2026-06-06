Gatchalian Declared Acting Senate President Amid Power Struggle

Philippine Senate President Pro Tempore Gatchalian has been declared acting Senate President after a vote by 12 senators. The move has been met with opposition from Senator Alan Cayetano, who claims to be the legitimate Senate President.

Philippine Senate President Pro Tempore Gatchalian has been declared acting Senate President after a vote by 12 senators. The move has been met with opposition from Senator Alan Cayetano , who claims to be the legitimate Senate President.

The Supreme Court had previously ruled that a constitutional majority for quorum purposes could be achieved with 12 out of 22 members. The declaration of Gatchalian as acting Senate President has paved the way for the minority bloc-led senators to take control of the Senate. The move is seen as a significant development in the ongoing power struggle within the Senate.

The Senate has also elected new committee chairpersons, including Senator Erwin Tulfo as chairman of the powerful Blue Ribbon Committee. The Gatchalian bloc has called the flood control hearing conducted by the Cayetano bloc





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Gatchalian Senate President Pro Tempore Alan Cayetano Power Struggle Philippine Senate

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