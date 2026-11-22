Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian asserts the 2027 national budget will be ratified before December 17, citing a strict legislative schedule and economic necessity.

Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian has declared firm confidence that the Philippines' 2027 national budget will be fully ratified and signed into law before the December 17 deadline. The legislative leader emphasized that reenacting the current fiscal year budget is not a viable option due to the pressing realities of the national economic situation.

Gatchalian Outlines Tight Legislative Timeline

Gatchalian provided specific details regarding the accelerated schedule required to meet the end-of-year mandate. During an interview broadcast on Super Radyo dzBB, the Senator explained that the House of Representatives and the Senate must synchronize their efforts to ensure timely passage.

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He noted that legislative leaders recently discussed the timeline with Senate Majority Leader JV Ejercito. Based on their target schedule, Gatchalian stated that the team believes it is feasible to complete the necessary ratification steps before the final week of December.

The Senate President outlined a rigorous weekly plan to achieve this goal. He stated that the entire upcoming week will be dedicated exclusively to budget deliberations. This will be immediately followed by the second reading of the bill in the subsequent week.

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Following the second reading, the schedule calls for the third reading and the bicameral conference committee meetings in the week after that. Gatchalian expressed hope that no legislative deadlocks would disrupt this tight timeline.

Bicameral Process and Presidential Signature

Once the bicameral conference committee concludes its discussions and reconciles the versions of the House and Senate, the unified bill will be transmitted to Malacañang. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is expected to provide the final signature to enact the 2027 budget into law.

Gatchalian stressed that the Senate aims to conclude its plenary debates on the budget measure by this Friday. The legislative body is scheduled to convene at 1 p.m. on Monday to begin these critical sessions.

The speed of this process is driven by the approaching adjournment of Congress. If the budget is not signed before December 17, the country would face a gap in funding that could destabilize government operations and economic programs.

Concurrent Hearings for Presidential Appointees

Alongside the budget legislation, the Senate is managing a separate but equally time-sensitive agenda regarding executive appointments. The Commission on Appointments is scheduled to begin its hearings at 8 a.m. on Monday.

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The Commission must act quickly to confirm approximately 35 presidential appointees. These confirmations are required before December 17 to prevent the appointments from being bypassed or automatically expiring when Congress adjourns for the year.

This dual pressure of passing the budget and confirming nominees highlights the intensive workload facing the legislative branch in the coming weeks. Gatchalian indicated that the Senate is fully aware of the stakes involved in missing these deadlines.

Economic Imperatives Drive Urgency

The refusal to consider reenacting the current budget underscores the severity of the economic constraints facing the nation. Gatchalian made it clear that relying on previous fiscal measures is not a sustainable strategy for the upcoming year.

The 2027 budget must be finalized to ensure continuous funding for government services and infrastructure projects. Any delay could have cascading effects on national development plans and social welfare programs.

As the Senate moves forward with its Monday sessions, all eyes are on the ability of lawmakers to maintain cohesion and avoid procedural delays. The success of this timeline will depend on the cooperation between both chambers of Congress and the executive branch.