Gasoline up P3.50, diesel down P1, kerosene down P1.90 per liter on November 3

The Department of Energy approved a gasoline price hike of up to P3.50 per liter and rollbacks for diesel and kerosene starting November 3, 2026. The adjustments follow two consecutive weeks of gasoline rollbacks and reflect ongoing Middle East tensions.

The Department of Energy has approved a significant gasoline price increase of up to P3.50 per liter starting Tuesday, November 3, 2026. At the same time, diesel prices will be rolled back by at least P1.00 per liter, and kerosene by at least P1.90 per liter.

These adjustments will remain in effect from November 3 to 9. The latest DOE advisory said the changes are based on movements in the global oil market. It cited ongoing developments in the Middle East that continue to affect global supply and prices. The agency issued the statement as Filipino motorists brace for another week of mixed pump price adjustments.

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Gasoline Hike After Weeks of Rollbacks

The gasoline hike comes after two consecutive weeks of rollbacks. Last week, firms rolled back gasoline prices by P0.30 per liter. Diesel prices were increased by P1.20 per liter, while kerosene went up by P0.50 per liter. Despite the rollbacks for diesel and kerosene this week, year-to-date adjustments remain sharply higher.

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As of October 27, 2026, net increases stood at P68.55 per liter for gasoline, P65.63 per liter for diesel, and P63.25 per liter for kerosene. DOE price monitoring for the week of October 27 to November 2 put the common price of fuel in the National Capital Region at P84.20 for RON95 gasoline and P83.30 for RON91 gasoline. Diesel was at P94.50 per liter, while kerosene was at P123.90 per liter.

Local pump prices remain substantially higher than before fighting involving Iran and US-Israeli forces broke out on February 28. In the last full week before the conflict, common Metro Manila prices stood at P56 per liter for RON95 gasoline, P54.70 for RON91, P55 for diesel, and P83.47 for kerosene. The Philippines imports much of its petroleum requirements as finished products. This makes domestic prices vulnerable to changes in regional fuel markets, freight costs, and foreign exchange rates.

Tax Suspension Covers LPG and Kerosene

Any shift in these factors can quickly translate into adjustments at the pump. Meanwhile, the excise tax on liquefied petroleum gas and kerosene remains suspended under Executive Order No. 125. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issued the order in September. The relief does not cover gasoline or diesel, so those fuels continue to be subject to the full tax.

Motorists should expect gasoline to be more expensive this week while diesel and kerosene become slightly cheaper. The DOE continues to monitor global oil market movements and will announce any further adjustments in the coming weeks.