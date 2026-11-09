Fuel prices drop significantly from November 10 to 16 across all grades

The Department of Energy announced major price rollbacks for gasoline, diesel, and kerosene starting November 10, with gasoline prices falling by P16.80 per liter.

Motorists will get some relief after months of expensive fuel, as global oil prices fall on hopes of easing Middle East tensions. The Department of Energy (DOE) announced the following permitted price adjustments for November 10 to 16.

The lower pump prices will be in effect from November 10 to 16, 2026. The DOE said Monday that the price rollback will begin on Tuesday, November 10. Motorists will experience a significant shift in costs as fuel companies implement these changes across the country. This marks a substantial departure from recent pricing structures.

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Gasoline Prices Cut by P16.80 per Liter

Gasoline prices will be down by P16.80 per liter across all grades. This includes RON 91, RON 95, and RON 97. Previously, reports indicated smaller adjustments, but the final permitted adjustment is much larger. The P16.80 figure applies to regular, premium, and high-octane unleaded fuels.

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Diesel prices, including Diesel Plus, will also decrease by P4.10 per liter. This reduction affects commercial transport and private diesel vehicles alike. The drop in diesel costs may help lower logistics expenses for businesses relying on heavy trucks and machinery. Kerosene will also see a decrease of P3.70 per liter.

Earlier mentions of kerosene price changes were updated to reflect this specific amount. The relief extends to various household and industrial fuel products as well. The Department of Energy highlighted that the country's fuel supply is good for around 50 days. As of November 6, the agency confirmed sufficient stockpiles to meet demand.

International Oil Prices Fall Amid Middle East Tensions

This stability in supply supports the decision to pass on lower global oil costs to consumers. International oil prices fell as hope rekindled for the easing of tensions between the United States and Iran. A possible de-escalation of the conflict could allow more Middle Eastern oil to reach global markets. Improved supply conditions are driving down costs at the source.

Local pump prices remain substantially higher than before fighting involving Iran and US-Israeli forces broke out on February 28. In the last full week before the conflict, common Metro Manila prices stood at P56 per liter for RON95 gasoline. Other prices included P54.70 for RON91, P55 for diesel, and P83.47 for kerosene. The Philippines imports much of its petroleum requirements as finished products.

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Fuel Supply Remains Stable for 50 Days

This makes domestic prices vulnerable to changes in regional fuel markets. Freight costs and foreign exchange rates also influence final pump prices.

However, the current rollback offers a notable break for drivers. Price adjustments on liquefied petroleum gas and kerosene remain suspended under Executive Order No. 125. This order was issued by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in September. The current relief does not cover LPG, which remains under separate regulatory measures. Business operations relying on LPG may not see immediate price changes.