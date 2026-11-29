Gardner College Knights aim to make history in Game 3 against defending champion St. Clare College. The decisive match occurs Tuesday at the NOVADECI Convention Center in Quezon City.

Gardner College has expressed heightened anticipation for the upcoming sudden-death semifinals Game 3 against the defending champion St. Clare College of Caloocan. This crucial matchup determines the first-ever trip for the institution into the championship round of the National Athletic Association of Schools, Colleges, and Universities at Season 24.

Game 3 Details and Venue Information

The Gardner College Knights, under the leadership of coach Jayv Olea, are preparing to replicate their recent success in a high-stakes environment. Following a close 72-66 victory over a St. Clare College squad seeking a nine-peat title last Friday, the series was forced into a decider. The decisive Game 3 is scheduled to take place at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the NOVADECI Convention Center in Quezon City.

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Coach Olea's Strategy and Team Mindset

Coach Jayv Olea acknowledged the magnitude of the challenge, stating that beating St. Clare College twice presents a difficult task given their superior experience. Despite respecting their opponents significantly, Olea emphasized his team's confidence in making history for their school. He noted that the players are hungry and obsessed with winning, particularly when facing an eight-time champion, but reminded them that consistency and hard work are required to succeed.

Key Players and Political Support

Guard John Patrick Buena is expected to lead the offensive charge after exploding for 21 points in Game 2. His performance included shooting 6-of-9 from beyond the arc and recording two steals, making him a pivotal figure for the Knights. The team is also supported by Quezon City District 1 Congressman Juan Carlos Arjo Atayde, who backs the squad as part of one of his grassroots sports programs to foster local athletic talent.

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Knights' Historic Season Performance

Competing in their first-ever season in the league, the Gardner College Knights demonstrated tremendous performance and strong character throughout the elimination round. They finished with an impressive 5-1 win-loss record, which secured them the No. 2 spot in the playoffs. This strong showing culminated in a quarterfinal victory over Regies Marie College with a score of 87-77, driven by Gabriel Salazar who contributed 15 points, four assists, and three rebounds.

Semifinals Series Context and Next Steps

The path to this final semifinal clash has been marked by dramatic shifts in momentum. After losing the opening Game 1 semifinals with a score of 67-55, Gardner College bounced back to equalize the series with their 72-66 win in Game 2. That victory was particularly notable as it sent St. Clare College to its first defeat of the season. The Knights must now maintain their physical and mental readiness for this do-or-die game to advance to the championship round.