Gapan Farmers Oppose Pascual 2028 Gubernatorial Bid

Farmers in Gapan City condemn Rep. Emerson Pascual's planned 2028 run, citing agricultural neglect and solar farm opposition.

Residents in Gapan City have formally voiced their strong opposition to the potential gubernatorial ambitions of Nueva Ecija 4th District Representative Emerson Pascual for the 2028 elections. The collective rejection stems from a growing sentiment among local agricultural workers that the lawmaker has consistently prioritized infrastructure and energy development projects over the fundamental welfare of farmers in the region.

Farmers Reject Pascual 2028 Gubernatorial Bid

Bayanihan ng Magsasaka ng Sangilo Association Inc. spokesperson Mary Jane Bote publicly articulated the grievances of the farming community, stating that agricultural stakeholders will suffer under leadership that ignores their economic survival. Bote argued that Nueva Ecija, which remains a predominantly agricultural province, urgently requires a governor who places the protection of farmer livelihoods at the center of their governance agenda.

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Critics Cite Solar Farm Development Conflicts

Bote pointed specifically to the construction of a large solar farm in Gapan in 2024 as a prime example of Pascual's perceived disregard for local agricultural interests. She claimed that Representative Pascual and Mayor Joy Pascual actively backed the solar project despite facing intense and vocal opposition from local farmers who feared for their land and livelihoods.

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Track Record Draws Sharp Criticism

According to Bote, the Congressman's professional history with agricultural workers is unmistakable and detrimental to their cause. She asserted that Pascual's specific concept of regional development is designed to bring greater harm to the province's farming sector rather than fostering sustainable growth or protecting rural economic stability.

Rep Pascual Remains Silent on Opposition

The Manila Times attempted to secure a statement from Representative Pascual regarding these serious allegations and the organized opposition from the farming community. However, efforts to reach the lawmaker for comment regarding the planned 2028 campaign and the solar farm controversy were unsuccessful, leaving the farmers' accusations unaddressed by his office.