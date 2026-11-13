Gamaliel Cordoba Appointed Supreme Court Justice Succeeding Justice Lazaro-Javier

President Marcos Jr. appoints Gamaliel Cordoba to the Supreme Court on Nov. 13 to succeed the retiring Justice Amy Lazaro-Javier, citing his extensive regulatory and auditing experience.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has officially appointed Gamaliel Cordoba as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the Philippines, filling a critical vacancy in the nation's highest judicial body. The appointment was formally announced on Friday, November 13, marking a significant transition in the composition of the Court as it prepares for a new leadership dynamic.

Cordoba is set to succeed Associate Justice Amy Lazaro-Javier, who is scheduled to retire on November 16 upon reaching the mandatory retirement age for justices. This timing ensures a seamless continuation of judicial operations, as the Supreme Court maintains its full complement of Justices without interruption during the handover process.

Also read Marcos appoints COA chair Cordoba as Supreme Court associate justice

Cordoba Regulatory Experience Strengthens Judiciary

The Telecommunications and Broadcast Attorneys of the Philippines (TELEBAP) has publicly welcomed the appointment of Gamaliel Cordoba, highlighting his extensive background in telecommunications regulation, government service, and public accountability. The organization emphasized that his tenure as the country's longest-serving commissioner of the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) provides invaluable knowledge of the complex laws governing the telecommunications and broadcasting industries.

TELEBAP expressed strong confidence that Cordoba's experience in handling regulatory matters and his understanding of the legal reforms required in these sectors would significantly contribute to the work of the Supreme Court. The organization noted that his in-depth experience as Chairman of the Commission on Audit (CoA) will also be instrumental in resolving legal issues related to the workings of government agencies.

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Two Decades of Government Service Defined Career

Gamaliel Cordoba brings more than two decades of experience in government to the Supreme Court, having held several key positions under four different presidential administrations. Before becoming the Chairman of the Commission on Audit in October 2022, he served as an NTC commissioner from 2009 to 2022, establishing himself as the agency's longest-serving head during a transformative period for the industry.

During his 13-year tenure at the NTC, Cordoba was directly involved in initiatives that opened the telecommunications industry to a third major player, facilitated the adoption of digital television broadcasting, and expanded internet connectivity across the country. These efforts laid foundational infrastructure for the digital economy that continues to shape the nation's technological landscape.

Audit Leadership and International Recognition

As Chairman of the Commission on Audit, Gamaliel Cordoba headed the country's constitutional auditing body while also serving as an external auditor for the International Labour Organization and the World Trade Organization. His expertise in fiscal oversight and international compliance was further recognized when he chaired the ASEAN Supreme Audit Institutions in both 2024 and 2025.

Beyond these primary roles, his other government assignments included serving as appointments secretary, undersecretary, and assistant executive secretary at the Office of the President. He also served as a member of the board of directors of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, demonstrating a broad scope of administrative experience across various sectors of public life.

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Educational Background and Professional History

Gamaliel Cordoba is both a lawyer and an economist who earned his bachelor's degree in Economics and a Juris Doctor degree from Ateneo de Manila University. He passed the Philippine Bar examinations in 1997, combining economic literacy with legal rigor to approach complex regulatory and judicial challenges.

Before entering full-time government service, Cordoba practiced law at the firm Siguion Reyna, Montecillo & Ongsiako and worked as a tax lawyer at SyCip Gorres Velayo & Co. This early professional experience in private practice and taxation complements his subsequent public service, providing a well-rounded perspective on the intersection of law, economy, and governance in the Philippines.