Galaxy Manila Marathon: A Landmark Running Event Transforming EDSA

The Galaxy Manila Marathon, presented by SM Supermalls, is a landmark race that will transform EDSA into the country's biggest running stage. It is the first time in Philippine history that thousands of runners will gather for a marathon unlike any other, offering a rare opportunity to race through the heart of Metro Manila on one of the country's most iconic roads.

FOR the first time in Philippine history, thousands of runners take over one of the nation's most recognizable roads for a marathon unlike any other.

From June 12 to 13, over 25,000 runners will gather at the SM Mall of Asia Complex for the Galaxy Manila Marathon, presented by SM Supermalls, a landmark race that will transform EDSA into the country's biggest running stage. The historic 42-kilometer route gives runners a rare opportunity to race through the heart of Metro Manila on one of the country's most iconic roads. More than a marathon, it is a celebration of endurance, community and national pride.

The Galaxy Manila Marathon marks a milestone in SM Supermalls' partnership with RunRio as exclusive mall partner and co-presenter of the Philippine Marathon Majors 2026, the country's largest marathon series. The race categories include the full marathon, half marathon, 10K and 5K distances, allowing runners of all levels to be part of this historic event.

The SM Mall of Asia Complex will serve as the home of the Galaxy Manila Marathon experience, hosting race kit claiming, pre-race activities, race village activations and post-race celebrations. Leading up to race day, participants can enjoy shakeout runs, free cheer sign stations for supporters, exclusive runner rewards from participating mall tenants, complimentary medal engraving services at Sports Central and interactive partner activations throughout the race village. A brand-new BYD vehicle was also raffled off during race day festivities.

Through SM Active Hub, the country's largest sports playground, SM continues to unite millions of Filipinos through thousands of races, sporting events, fitness programs and community activities, helping fuel the rapid growth of the nation's running and active lifestyle communities





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Galaxy Manila Marathon SM Mall Of Asia SM Supermalls Runrio Philippine Marathon Majors EDSA Metro Manila Running Endurance Community National Pride SM Active Hub SM Mall Of Asia Complex Race Kit Claiming Pre-Race Activities Race Village Activations Post-Race Celebrations Shakeout Runs Free Cheer Sign Stations Exclusive Runner Rewards BYD Vehicle Race Categories Race Village BYD Vehicle Raffle SM Active Hub Sports Playground Races Sporting Events Fitness Programs Community Activities Nation's Running And Active Lifestyle Communit

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