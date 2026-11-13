GAIA Launches Citizens Atlas to Track WtE Project Impacts

The Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives released a data platform to expose the hidden funding and environmental risks of waste-to-energy projects supported by major international lenders.

The Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives introduced the Citizens Atlas on False Climate and Circularity Solutions as a centralized resource for public scrutiny of waste infrastructure.

This digital tool aims to bridge the significant information gap that prevents communities from understanding the environmental and social consequences of waste-to-energy developments in their neighborhoods.

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Environmental advocates argue that residents often remain unaware that these facilities are being constructed or that they receive financial backing from major international institutions.

The platform aggregates data to empower citizens with evidence needed to challenge projects that critics classify as ineffective climate strategies.

Tracking Funding from Major International Lenders

GAIA compiled extensive records regarding the financial support provided by the Asian Development Bank, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, the Japan International Cooperation Agency, and the World Bank Group.

Analysis of information from 2015 through 2026 reveals that these institutions have directed $59.4 billion toward what they describe as transition finance or net-zero projects.

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GAIA contends that this massive sum has actually funded pollution-heavy infrastructure that contradicts genuine sustainability goals.

Albrecht Arevalo, a climate campaigner for the organization, noted that disclosure regarding project details is severely lacking in official public documents.

Focus on Waste-to-Energy Infrastructure Risks

The database currently tracks 180 specific initiatives, including waste-to-energy incineration, plastic-to-fuel manufacturing, and chemical recycling schemes.

Waste-to-energy technology converts nonrecyclable municipal waste into electricity or heat, a method that proponents in the Philippines have long promoted as a solution to energy shortages and pollution.

However, environmental scientists and advocates argue that data disproves the efficacy of this approach, citing existing laws like the Clean Air Act and the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act that ban incineration.

Arevalo asserted that the scientific rationale for these bans remains valid and that waste-to-energy is a false solution that exacerbates the waste crisis.

Community Exclusion and Data Transparency Issues

Recent announcements by the Department of Energy identifying nine potential winning bidders for twelve waste-to-energy projects have intensified the need for transparent public data.

GAIA estimates that approximately 23,000 individuals in the Smokey Mountain area of Manila were excluded from project data discussions, a practice that allows financial institutions to bypass mandatory community consultations.

Tens of thousands more residents face potential economic and physical displacement due to waste-to-energy projects in Davao and other locations supported by international lenders.

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Local groups have repeatedly voiced concerns about their exclusion from decision-making processes, highlighting a systemic failure in public engagement.

Global Patterns of Privatization and Harm

Research indicates that 70 percent of the 180 analyzed waste-related projects involve privatization, a trend that may marginalize millions of waste workers across the Asia-Pacific region.

GAIA highlighted the $512-million Gulf Waste Energy Project in Thailand, which involves a consortium of twelve waste-to-energy facilities.

This specific initiative is currently under investigation by the National Human Rights Commission in Thailand for alleged data manipulation and human rights violations.

Arevalo emphasized that each data point on the atlas represents a real community struggle against these large-scale industrial projects.

Public Reporting Tools and Future Expansion

The Citizens Atlas features an online reporting mechanism that allows users to anonymously document environmental hazards such as groundwater contamination or toxic odors.

These tools recognize the power of local populations to take action against false solutions, regardless of whether the projects receive funding from international financial institutions.

Researchers, students, and community organizers are encouraged to utilize the available videos, publications, and policy briefs to support advocacy efforts.

GAIA plans to expand the database to include additional international lenders in the future, ensuring comprehensive global coverage of these infrastructure developments.