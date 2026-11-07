Gadi Eisenkot Selected to Form Israel Government After Deadlocked Election

Former military chief Gadi Eisenkot has been invited by President Isaac Herzog to form a new Israeli government, following a parliamentary deadlock that ended Benjamin Netanyahu's majority.

Former military chief Gadi Eisenkot has been chosen by Israel's President Isaac Herzog to attempt to form a new national government, marking a pivotal shift in the country's political landscape following a deeply fragmented election.

This nomination occurs on Saturday, October 28, 2026, as the nation navigates a severe legislative deadlock that has left no single bloc with a clear mandate to govern.

Eisenkot, the leader of the Yashar party, emerges as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's most formidable rival in this critical phase of coalition building. The designation grants Eisenkot the first opportunity to negotiate a governing agreement, a task that carries significant weight given the intense political polarization and the narrow margins that defined the recent parliamentary vote.

Eisenkot Receives Mandate From President

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President Herzog's office confirmed that Gadi Eisenkot was invited to the President's Residence on Saturday to begin his statutory mission of forming a coalition. This invitation formalizes his status as the primary candidate tasked with assembling a stable government, a role that places the former chief of staff at the center of Israel's immediate political future.

The process grants Eisenkot a strict timeline to succeed, with a initial twenty-eight-day period to present a viable cabinet to the parliament. He may request a single fourteen-day extension if negotiations stall, bringing his total window for government formation to forty-two days before the mandate passes to another potential candidate.

Netanyahu Coalition Loses Parliamentary Majority

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces the prospect of losing his tenure after his religious-nationalist coalition failed to secure the sixty-one seats required for a majority in the 120-seat Knesset. Although his Likud party remained the largest single entity with twenty-seven seats, the broader alliance secured only fifty-three seats, falling short of the threshold needed to govern without external support.

The election results returned on October 27, 2026, revealed a significant fragmentation of the political landscape. Netanyahu, who holds the record as Israel's longest-serving leader, must now navigate a parliament where his traditional base is insufficient to maintain power without forming new and potentially volatile alliances.

Arab Parties Back Eisenkot Despite Exclusions

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Eisenkot has publicly declined to join forces with Arab parties as formal partners in a coalition, yet leaders from Israel's Arab minority nominated him as the first candidate to attempt government formation. This support stems from their view that Netanyahu and his far-right allies pursue racist policies, yet it comes with the condition that Eisenkot would govern with their backing from the outside.

This dynamic creates a complex parliamentary arithmetic where Eisenkot's own coalition of four center-left to right-wing Jewish-led parties holds only forty-eight seats. The Arab parties won an unprecedented nineteen seats in this election, providing the numerical leverage necessary to potentially bridge the gap to a majority through non-coalition support.

Eisenkot Faces Unlikely Coalition Pathways

Analysts project that Eisenkot's potential pathways to power are fraught with high risk and low probability of success. The former military chief has historically shunned ultra-Orthodox parties, making a coalition with those groups unlikely despite their potential to tip the balance. Simultaneously, he has sworn not to serve in any government alongside Netanyahu, ruling out a unity deal with his primary rival.

Forming a minority government reliant on Arab support remains the most viable theoretical option, yet it carries significant domestic political and security ramifications. Eisenkot, who entered politics in 2022 after serving as chief of staff, must now reconcile his security-focused platform with the intricate demands of legislative negotiation.

Impact On Israeli Security And Governance

The outcome of Eisenkot's mandate will directly impact Israel's handling of the ongoing conflict in Gaza and its relations with Western allies. As the son of Moroccan immigrants, Eisenkot would be the country's first prime minister from the Mizrahi community, a demographic shift that carries cultural and political weight. His tenure would be immediately tested by the recent deaths of his son and two nephews in the war.

If Eisenkot fails to secure a coalition within the allocated timeframe, the process will repeat with other candidates until a deadline of approximately one hundred days is reached. A failure to form a government by that deadline will trigger a new election, prolonging the period of political uncertainty and administrative paralysis for the nation.