Gaby Concepcion Appointed Executive Director of National Authority for Child Care

Maria Gabriela 'Gaby' Concepcion, a lawyer and former San Juan vice‑mayor, becomes head of the National Authority for Child Care, tasked with overseeing adoption and alternative child‑care programs under Republic Act No. 11642.

Lawyer Maria Gabriela "Gaby" Concepcion has been appointed the new head of the National Authority for Child Care (NACC), replacing the previous appointee linked to Senator Jinggoy Estrada's family.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) announced the change on Thursday, June 4, confirming that Concepcion will assume the position of Executive Director with the rank of undersecretary. In her new role, she will oversee the implementation of policies and programs designed to protect, promote and advance the rights, welfare and holistic development of Filipino children.

The NACC, created by Republic Act No. 11642 - also known as the Domestic Administrative Adoption and Alternative Child Care Act of 2022 - is the government body tasked with governing all forms of alternative child care, ranging from domestic and inter‑country adoption to foster care, kinship care, family‑like care and residential facilities. The agency took over the functions of the former Inter‑Country Adoption Board, and its mandate includes declaring a child legally available for adoption and ensuring that care arrangements meet international standards.

Concepcion brings a varied professional background that blends law, public administration and media regulation. She began her political career in San Juan City, where she was elected councilor in 2013, rose to the vice‑mayor's office in 2016 and later contested the mayoral seat in 2019, though she was not successful.

Beyond politics, she is a partner at NMGRA Law Offices, serving as a consultant on family law matters and intellectual property issues, and has been a long‑standing board member of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) since 2011. Academically, she earned her Bachelor of Laws from the University of the Philippines in 1990, was admitted to the Bar a year later, and now teaches as a professor at the UP College of Law.

Her breadth of experience was highlighted by the NACC as a key asset for steering the agency through ongoing organizational restructuring aimed at improving service delivery. The leadership change was framed by DSWD officials as part of a continuous effort to refine the agency's structure and enhance its operational efficiency.

Representative Ralph Gatchalian, speaking to Rappler, emphasized that periodic restructuring within the DSWD and its attached agencies is intended to better align resources with the evolving needs of children and families across the country. Under Concepcion's stewardship, the NACC is expected to intensify its focus on safeguarding children's rights, streamline adoption processes, and expand the availability of alternative care options.

The appointment also signals the administration's commitment to reinforcing the legal and institutional framework for child welfare, a priority echoed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. throughout his term. As the NACC moves forward, stakeholders anticipate a more coordinated approach to child protection that blends legal expertise, policy innovation and community engagement





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National Authority For Child Care Gaby Concepcion Adoption Policy Child Welfare Philippines DSWD Restructuring

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Gaby Concepcion Appointed Executive Director of National Authority for Child CareLawyer and TV host Maria Gabriela Concepcion has been named executive director of the National Authority for Child Care (NACC), a DSWD-attached agency overseeing adoption and alternative child care. Her appointment as Executive Director V with the rank of undersecretary was announced by the NACC. Concepcion brings expertise in law, governance, communications, and public service to champion child welfare.

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