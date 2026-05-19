Gabriel Kilat Reveals His Rare 200-Kilo Ambergris Haul, Refunded $600,000 Value!

Marine biologist AA Yaptinchay shared that it is normal for a sperm whale to be covered in ambergris, which is considered a by-product. He also clarified that the illegal possession or trading of ambergris is not covered by Philippine law. However, a certain substance resembling ambergris, which is considered a by-product, is covered by Philippine law.

Sa nakaraang episode ng "Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho," ikinuwento ng mangingisdang si Gabriel Kilat, kung paano niya nakuha ang kakaibang bagay na palutang-lutang sa dagat at pinagpipiestahin pa ng pating.

"Nakita ko, sobrang puti parang styrofoam. Makintab siya na parang nagmamantika," sabi ni Gabriel, na natakot dahil napaliligiran ito ng mga pating. Pero nilabanan ni Gabriel ang kaniyang takot at nilapitan ang bagay, at doon niya nalanghap ang kakaiba nitong amoy. Kinutuban si Gabriel, at naghinalang ito ang napakailap na suka ng balyena o ambergris, na tinataya niyang nasa 200 kilo ang timbang.

Pero dahil hindi niya kayang ihon ang hinihinala niyang ambergris, tumawag siya ng iba pang mga mangingisda bilang backup. Diniskartehan nila itong kunin gamit ang mga lubid sa kaniba ng dami ng pating na pumapaligid dito. Mas lumakas pa ang kanilang hinala na lehitimo itong ambergris dahil noong Marso, mayroonumanong 54 talampakang sperm whale na na-stranded at namatay sa katabing bayan lang ng Kalamansig sa Sultan Kudarat din.

Dahil sa nakasusulasok nitong amoy, napagdesisyunan ng barangay kinaumagahan na ilibing muna ang hinihinalang Ambergris. Pero sa mismong araw din, muli itong hinukay ng mga balay ng araw ng Isulan para isailalim sa pagsusuri. Umaasa si Gabriel na posibleng ito na ang mag-aahon sa kaniya sa kahirapan dahil batay sa kaniyang pag-search online, nasa P300,000 kada kilo ang bentahan nito. Pero kung 200 kilos ang nakuha niyang bagay na hinihinala niyang ambergris, maaari itong pumalo sa halagang P60 milyon





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