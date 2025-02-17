Gabaldon and Peralta Share MVP Honors at Mayor Rolen Paulino Jr. National Junior Tennis Championships

Shaner Gabaldon and Jairus Peralta were crowned champions and shared MVP honors at the Mayor Rolen Paulino Jr. National Junior Tennis Championships in Olongapo. The tournament showcased the talents of young Filipino tennis players with intense competition across multiple divisions.

Shaner Gabaldon and Jairus Peralta delivered exceptional performances, securing double victories and sharing Most Valuable Player ( MVP ) honors at the Mayor Rolen Paulino Jr. National Junior Tennis Championships held at the Olongapo Tennis Club last Sunday, February 16th. Gabaldon showcased her dominance by overpowering top seed Athena Liwag of the host province twice, winning both the girls' 12- and 14-and-under titles with identical scores of 6-3, 6-1 in the Group 2 tournament.

Her victories highlight her readiness for future high-level junior competitions. Peralta, on the other hand, displayed remarkable resilience under pressure. He edged past Yuan Torrente in a tight boys' 12-and-U final, winning 7-6(4), 6-4, and then staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Jairo Flores in the 14-and-U final, securing the title with scores of 2-6, 7-5, 6-4. This mirrored Gabaldon's impressive feat, securing both championships for Peralta. The week-long tournament, part of a nationwide talent search led by Palawan Pawnshop president and CEO Bobby Castro, witnessed intense competition across various divisions. In other notable results, Nueva Ecija's Jayden Ballado made a thrilling comeback to defeat Olongapo's top junior player Jan Cadee Dagoon in the 16-and-U finals, winning 4-6, 6-1, 7-6(2). However, Dagoon rebounded strongly in the premier 18-and-U division, defeating Ballado convincingly with scores of 6-3, 6-3. Local talents also shone brightly, with Troan Vytiaco overcoming Anthony Cosca in the boys' 16-and-U finals, winning 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. Meanwhile, Bais City's Ariel Cabral dominated Frank Dilao, winning 6-3, 6-3 to secure the 18-and-U title. Balanga, Bataan's Maximus Calingasan clinched the 10-and-U unisex championship with a 4-0, 2-4, 4-1 victory over Kirk Gonzaga of Zambales. Junior tennis action continues this week with the Dr. Pablo Olivarez Cup, starting on Thursday, February 20th, at the Olivarez Sports Center in Sucat, Parañaque City. This will be followed by the Governor's Cup, scheduled for March 6-10 in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat. For details and registration, contact PPS-PEPP director and tournament organizer Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464. In doubles play, Ballado and Shiloh Cruz triumphed in the girls' 18-and-U category, winning 8-5 against Dagoon and Liwag, while brothers Frank and France Dilao claimed the boys' 18-and-U doubles crown with an 8-6 victory over Cabral and Cosca. Isabel Otaiza and Liwag secured the girls' 14-and-U doubles title with an 8-3 rout of Astrid Cablitas and Gabaldon, while Cosca and Flores dominated the boys' 14-and-U doubles final with an 8-1 win over Tyronne Caro and Peralta. Singles champion Calingasan teamed up with Gonzaga to seize the 10-and-U unisex doubles trophy with an 8-2 triumph over Julius Bueno and Anya Floreza





