FWD Philippines Expects Insurance Demand to Slow Amid Market Volatility

FWD Philippines expects insurance demand to slow as market volatility and rising costs weigh on consumers, with the mass segment most affected.

FWD Philippines expects insurance demand to slow down as high market volatility and rising costs squeeze household budgets in the Philippines. Its president and chief executive officer, Lau Soon Liang, told reporters last week that the mass market is likely to be affected the most in the coming months.

Mr. Lau said the company expects conditions to remain difficult for the next six months or half a year. He said the company is already seeing signs that people are becoming reluctant to buy insurance.

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The outlook comes at a time when many Filipino consumers are reassessing their spending. Rising prices are pushing households to focus on day-to-day expenses before long-term financial protection.

Lower-Income and Business Demand Weakens

Mr. Lau said demand from lower-income segments has weakened noticeably. In his view, this segment will slow down considerably as consumers prioritize immediate needs.

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He added that small and medium enterprises are also under pressure. Some small businesses have withdrawn from their policies to meet urgent liquidity needs and to cope with high oil prices, particularly in the second quarter.

Mr. Lau noted that the pace of withdrawals has eased somewhat. He said the largest withdrawals are now mainly coming from businesses using policies for their own benefit, while the company still advises clients to keep their coverage at a healthy level.

Middle-Income Segment and Traditional Products

Despite the weak demand seen earlier in the year, FWD Philippines sees growth opportunities in the middle-income segment. Mr. Lau said the company's message to customers is that periods of market uncertainty are exactly when protection matters most.

He also said the company is willing to adjust its offers. Where a customer cannot afford a certain coverage amount, the company works with them to find a lower amount that is still affordable.

The insurer is also seeing higher demand for traditional products. Mr. Lau said its first traditional product, FutureSure, launched earlier this year and has shown strong traction and performance, with more than 40% of policy owners being repeat customers.

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Expansion Plans Beyond Luzon and Cebu

Mr. Lau said FWD Philippines aims to widen its market share in areas outside Luzon. Only 25% of its business currently comes from the Visayas and Mindanao, and the company wants to grow there to help sustain its new business growth.

He acknowledged that penetrating these regions will take considerable time. He said the company's current structure is a constraint, but it remains committed to the goal.

For next year, Mr. Lau said the company plans to focus first on Cebu before moving to other cities, including Davao. Its bancassurance partnership with Security Bank Corp. is expected to help raise awareness of the insurer.

FWD Philippines booked a premium income of P52.47 billion in 2025, according to the latest Insurance Commission data, while its net income reached P1.33 billion. At end-June, the company led the life insurance industry in new business annual premium equivalent with P5.26 billion, up 23.5% year on year, for a market share of 12.2%.