Fujifilm Philippines launches its first creative hub in Bonifacio Global City on December 3, offering rental studios, retail, and services to support local photographers.

Fujifilm Philippines is officially opening the House of Photography in the Philippines on December 3 at the Park Triangle Mall in Bonifacio Global City. This expansive 400 square meter facility serves as a combined showroom, retail hub, and dedicated creative space for the brand's growing local community.

Strategic Expansion in Bonifacio Global City

The new hub represents a significant strategic investment by Fujifilm, marking only the third House of Photography location in Southeast Asia and the twelfth globally. Marilen Catanghal, Head of the Imaging Solutions Division at Fujifilm Philippines, indicated that the Manila site was chosen due to the sheer scale of domestic events like the Nationwide Photo & Video Walk, which has drawn the attention of global headquarters.

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Fujifilm Philippines intends for this Manila hub to be distinctly relevant to the local market. While the facility shares features with other global locations, it includes unique elements designed to support the country's huge and still growing creative community. The decision underscores the brand's long-term commitment to the Philippine market despite the high costs associated with such infrastructure investments.

Rental Studios and Retail Integration

Marilen Catanghal emphasized that the facility addresses a specific gap in the Philippine market by providing accessible infrastructure for creators. Many aspiring photographers and content creators face financial barriers when investing in high-end equipment, which can hinder their ability to evolve professionally.

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To solve this problem, the space features two dedicated studios available for rent. One studio is equipped for photography while the other is designed for podcast recordings. These spaces are intended to remove the initial financial hurdle for new creators who need professional gear without the burden of ownership costs.

Beyond the studios, the hub operates as a comprehensive retail space where customers can physically interact with the full range of Fujifilm imaging products. Visitors can test the X and GFX series cameras as well as the instax and Prints brands. The facility also includes a gallery and a café operated in partnership with a local brand to create a more immersive brand experience.

Fujikina Manila and Creative Campaigns

The opening of the House of Photography kicks off the brand's FUJIVERSE campaign, which runs from December 3 to December 6 in Bonifacio Global City. Glenn Michael Gatan, the Imaging Solutions Marketing Head, described the campaign as a creative universe built around the themes of home, community, and possibilities.

A major component of this campaign is the third iteration of FUJIKINA Manila, held on December 5 and 6 at the Maybank Performing Arts Theater. This global experiential platform features a lineup of local and international photographers, industry professionals, exhibitions, and community gatherings.

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The main festival is open to the public, while separate tickets for the FUJIKINA Manila Talks will become available on November 19 through TicketWorld Online and box office outlets. Additionally, an instax SQUARE Corner pop-up featuring the new instax SQUARE 2 camera will operate at the SM Aura Premier Sky Garden on December 5 and 6.

Service Center Relocation and Future Vision

Operational efficiency is also being streamlined through the relocation of the Manila camera service center. The center is moving from its previous location in the SM Aura Office Tower to the new House of Photography hub. This consolidation allows Fujifilm to provide direct support to customers while they engage with the creative spaces and retail offerings.

Marilen Catanghal stated that the investment is fundamentally for the community and the industry itself. She explained that while Fujifilm manufactures and creates cameras, the brand must support its customers to ensure long-term growth and retention. By placing customers at the center of their operations, the company aims to sustain its relevance in the region.

The unified vision behind this initiative is to build a true home for visual storytelling in the Philippines. By combining the permanent creative hub, the playful energy of the instax pop-up, and the collaborative spirit of FUJIKINA, Fujifilm Philippines is creating an ecosystem. This environment ensures that every creator, from first-time instant camera users to seasoned professionals, has the tools and community support needed to express their unique perspective.