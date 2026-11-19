Fujifilm launches its new creative hub in Bonifacio Global City to support Filipino photographers with studios, retail, and community events starting December 3.

Fujifilm Corp. has officially opened its latest brand house in the Philippines, establishing a comprehensive showroom, retail hub, and creative space designed to serve its rapidly expanding local community. The Fujifilm House of Photography Philippines is situated within Park Triangle Mall in Bonifacio Global City, marking a strategic expansion into one of the company's key markets in Southeast Asia. This physical location, which spans more than 400 square meters, serves as a tangible commitment to the Filipino creative sector, providing dedicated infrastructure for photographers, videographers, and digital content creators.

Strategic Importance of the Philippine Market

The opening of this facility, scheduled for public access on December 3, represents a significant milestone for Fujifilm Philippines, Inc., as it marks only the third House of Photography in Southeast Asia and the twelfth globally. Marilen Catanghal, the Head of the Imaging Solutions Division at Fujifilm Philippines, stated during a briefing that this investment underscores the critical importance of the Philippine market to the brand's global strategy. The local community has drawn substantial attention from Fujifilm's global headquarters due to the impressive scale and engagement levels of domestic events, such as the Nationwide Photo & Video Walk.

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While the new Manila hub features design elements and functionalities consistent with other locations worldwide, it includes unique components tailored specifically to the preferences and needs of Filipino creators. The facility aims to position the Filipino creative community at the center of the brand's operations, ensuring that all resources required for artistic evolution are readily available. By providing this infrastructure, Fujifilm acknowledges the vital role that local artists and photographers play in the brand's continued success and market presence.

Rental Studios and Accessible Creative Tools

A core component of the new facility is the provision of two fully equipped rental studios, one dedicated to photography and another for podcast recordings. Marilen Catanghal highlighted that there is currently a lack of specific, affordable spaces for creatives in the Philippines, which often serves as a financial hindrance for those starting their careers. By making high-end gear accessible for rent, the hub removes the barrier of initial investment, allowing aspiring and professional creators alike to access professional equipment without the burden of purchasing costly technology.

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In addition to the rental studios, the hub features a retail space where customers can physically interact with and test Fujifilm's full range of imaging products. This includes the popular X and GFX series cameras, as well as instax and Prints brands. The facility also includes a gallery for showcasing work and a café partnered with a local brand, creating a holistic environment where visitors can relax, connect, and engage with the brand's ecosystem. Furthermore, Fujifilm Philippines is relocating its Manila camera service center from the SM Aura Office Tower to this new hub, consolidating support services under one roof.

FUJIVERSE Campaign and Community Events

The launch of the House of Photography coincides with the commencement of the brand's FUJIVERSE campaign in Bonifacio Global City, running from December 3 to December 6. Glenn Michael Gatan, the Imaging Solutions Marketing Head at Fujifilm Philippines, described the campaign as a unified vision built around three core concepts: home, community, and possibilities. This initiative aims to move beyond traditional product launches by establishing a permanent home for visual storytelling, fostering a deeper connection between the brand and its user base through immersive experiences.

As part of this broader campaign, the global experiential platform FUJIKINA is returning to the Philippines for the third time, with the Manila 2026 edition scheduled for December 5 and December 6 at the Maybank Performing Arts Theater. This event will feature a diverse lineup of local and international photographers, creators, and industry professionals, alongside various exhibitions and community gatherings. While the main festival is open to the general public, separate tickets for the specialized FUJIKINA Manila Talks will become available on November 19 via TicketWorld Online and physical box office outlets.

Concurrently, Fujifilm Philippines will host an instax SQUARE Corner pop-up at the SM Aura Premier Sky Garden on December 5 and December 6. This temporary installation will showcase the new instax SQUARE 2 camera and offer interactive booths for attendees to experience instant photography firsthand. Marilen Catanghal emphasized that this investment, while expensive in the short term, is viewed as a long-term strategy to support the industry and ensure sustainable growth. By uniting the permanent creative hub with temporary events, Fujifilm is building an inclusive ecosystem that empowers creators at every skill level.