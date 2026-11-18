The Civil Aeronautics Board has downgraded the fuel surcharge to Level 16 for flights booked in late November, offering slightly lower fees compared to early November rates. This adjustment reflects the CAB's bi-weekly monitoring of fuel prices to balance airline costs and passenger fares.

Air travelers should expect a slight decrease in airfares for flights booked between November 16 to 30, 2026 as the Civil Aeronautics Board ( CAB) downgraded the fuel surcharge level.

CAB Lowers Fuel Surcharge for November Flights

In an advisory, the CAB said the fuel surcharge level for the second half of November was lowered to Level 16, from Level 17 in the November 1 to 15, 2026 period. Under Level 16, airlines may impose a fuel surcharge ranging from P525 to P1,535 for domestic flights. For international flights, the surcharge ranges from 733.76 to P12,891.29, depending on the flight distance.

Also read ICTSI Anvaya Cove Match Play Invitational Begins November 18

These are higher than the Level 17 surcharge rates for the November 1 to 15 period of P559 to P1,635 for domestic flights. For international flights during that same early November period, the rates were from P1,846.10 to P13,726.58. Airfares to go up as fuel surcharge upgraded to Level 13 for Sept. 1-15, 2026 flights. Airfares to go up as fuel surcharge upgraded to Level 13 for Sept. 1-15, 2026 flights.

How Fuel Surcharge Affects Air Travel Costs

Higher airfares loom as fuel surcharge hiked to Level 13 for August 1-15, 2026. Fuel surcharge is an additional fee that airlines may collect on top of the base fare to help offset the impact of fluctuations in fuel prices. The CAB implements a 15-day fuel price monitoring and surcharge cycle to help mitigate the impact of fuel price increases on air travel costs.

Advertisement

Airlines wishing to impose or collect fuel surcharge for the same period must file its application with this Office on or before the effectivity period. The agency stated that fuel surcharge rates must not exceed the above-stated level during the specified timeframe. This regulatory measure ensures that airlines can manage operational costs while maintaining transparency for consumers. The periodic review allows for adjustments based on global and local fuel market trends.

CAB Aims to Stabilize Airfares Amid Volatility

Passengers booking for the latter half of November will see marginal relief compared to the first half. However, the overall trend has seen increases in previous months, such as August and September. The CAB's decision aims to stabilize air travel expenses amid volatile fuel markets. This bi-weekly cycle provides a structured approach to pricing adjustments.