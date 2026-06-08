Fuel Prices Set to Rise Amid Middle East Tensions; DOE Allows Hikes for Gasoline, Diesel, and Kerosene

The Department of Energy has authorized increases in fuel prices for the week of June 9-15, 2026, with diesel seeing the largest permitted hike of up to P5.77 per liter amid stalled Middle East diplomacy and market volatility. Gasoline may rise up to P0.30 per liter, while kerosene jumps up to P8.10 per liter. Oil companies are adjusting prices within the DOE's range, with Seaoil implementing the maximum diesel increase and others opting for moderate hikes. Despite last week's rollback, diesel is projected to become more expensive than gasoline after the adjustments.

Stalled diplomacy negotiations in the Middle East have stirred up the trading market once again, causing prices for fuel to rally. As with previous weeks, the Department of Energy ( DOE ) is dictating the movement of fuel prices this week as part of its powers under the Philippines' state of national energy emergency.

For the week of June 9 to June 15, 2026, gasoline prices can hike up to P0.30 per liter, while diesel prices will jump by up to P5.77 per liter. Kerosene is also hiking up to P8.10 per liter. Unlike previous weeks, the DOE has dictated a range of possible price movements instead of fixed values.

As of this writing, all oil players that have announced their price adjustments have chosen to raise gasoline prices, despite the permitted up to P1.70 per liter rollback. As for diesel price adjustments, more variance is observed across oil players. While Seaoil chose to raise price by the maximum amount permitted, UniOil and Shell have chosen slightly more moderate hikes below P5 instead.

While the hike for diesel is substantial even with the minimum P3.77 per liter adjustment, it is somewhat cushioned by last week's major rollback. This does, however, make diesel the more expensive fuel once again, based on GasWatch PH's calculated average price for gasoline and diesel. As of writing before the price adjustments take effect, the community-maintained fuel price database has calculated the average for diesel at P82.54 per liter, and gasoline at P85.88 per liter.

Applying the maximum permitted DOE price adjustments, diesel will be P88.31 and gasoline will be P86.18 come early Tuesday morning





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Fuel Prices DOE Diesel Hike Gasoline Price Philippines Energy Middle East Tensions

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