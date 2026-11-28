Motorists can expect lower fuel costs next week as oil sources cite weak gasoline and diesel trends driven by supply gluts and seasonal demand drops.

Motorists can anticipate another reduction in pump prices for the upcoming week, according to new estimates from an oil industry source. This latest adjustment follows a series of price cuts initiated last week, reflecting a broader trend of easing fuel costs in the local market. The upcoming changes are calculated based on specific trading averages that determine the baseline for retail fuel pricing in the country.

Trading Data Drives New Price Rollbacks

The estimated price adjustments are derived from the Mean of Platts Singapore trading data and foreign exchange averages recorded between November 23 and November 27. The oil industry source emphasized that the current calculations focus strictly on the base fuel costs and do not include additional variables such as ocean freight, insurance premiums, or biofuel charges. This distinction is critical for understanding the true cost of the raw petroleum products entering the market, as these excluded factors can vary independently of the main price adjustments.

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Diesel Weakness Amid Supply Recovery

Diesel prices have remained lower throughout the current week, a trend attributed to improving prospects for replacement supplies. These positive supply indicators have helped to mitigate near-term concerns about availability, despite recent geopolitical tensions. Earlier in the month, there was a notable rally in prices following attacks on Saudi Arabia's largest oil refineries and incidents involving ships struck in the Strait of Hormuz, but the market has since stabilized due to increased supply confidence.

Gasoline Slumped Due to Chinese Exports

Gasoline prices are also experiencing weakness, primarily driven by a significant surge in exports from China. This influx of global supply coincides with a seasonal decline in domestic demand, as the peak summer driving season has officially ended. The combination of high international availability and reduced local consumption has created downward pressure on gasoline prices, contributing to the overall trend of price reductions for motorists.

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Previous Adjustments and Annual Totals

Oil companies typically announce official price adjustments every Monday, with the new rates implemented on the following day. The most recent changes, effective from November 24, saw fuel firms slashing prices by P3.00 per liter for gasoline, P2.60 per liter for diesel, and P1.60 per liter for kerosene. These adjustments mark the 47th price movement for the year, highlighting the volatility in the global energy market.

Total Yearly Impact on Consumer Costs

Despite the recent rollbacks, the cumulative effect of this year's price movements has resulted in a net increase in costs for consumers. The total net increase stands at P50.75 per liter for gasoline, P54.13 per liter for diesel, and P50.26 per liter for kerosene. Motorists should remain vigilant as prices continue to fluctuate based on weekly trading data, with the next official announcement expected early next week.