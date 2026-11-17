Fruitas Holdings Inc reports a 7.7 percent drop in net income for the first nine months of 2026 due to rising costs, even as revenues increased by 18.9 percent.

Fruitas Holdings Inc. reported a 7.7-percent decline in net income for the first nine months of 2026, as escalating operating expenses outweighed the benefits of increased sales. The food and beverage manufacturer posted a net profit of P90.6 million, a decrease from the P98.1 million recorded during the same period in the previous year.

Financial Performance and Revenue Trends

Despite the contraction in bottom-line earnings, the company achieved significant top-line growth, with revenues rising 18.9 percent to reach P2.62 billion. This figure represents a substantial increase from the P2.21 billion generated in the comparable timeframe last year, indicating stronger overall business activity and market demand.

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The growth in sales, however, was accompanied by a disproportionate rise in expenses that compressed profitability margins. The cost of sales jumped 28.5 percent to P1.11 billion, climbing from P867.2 million in the prior year. Simultaneously, operating expenses grew by 16.5 percent to reach P1.37 billion, up from P1.17 billion previously.

These financial pressures resulted in a narrowed net profit margin of 3.45 percent, down from 4.45 percent a year earlier. The disparity between revenue growth and expense inflation highlights the challenging operational environment facing the food and beverage sector during this period.

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Executive Commentary on Cost Pressures

Lester Yu, President and CEO of Fruitas Holdings, attributed the margin squeeze to a combination of higher input costs and increased overheads related to rental, manpower, and utilities. He emphasized that these specific cost drivers significantly weighed on earnings, preventing the company from fully translating higher sales into proportionate profits.

In a statement provided to The Manila Times via Viber, Yu contextualized the company's experience within a broader economic landscape. He noted that similar cost pressures have been felt by many businesses across the industry, as the prevailing inflationary environment continues to impact operational margins and pricing strategies.

Strategic Investments and Future Outlook

Despite the reported financial headwinds, Yu expressed optimism regarding the company's long-term growth prospects. The strategic focus for Fruitas Holdings includes entering new markets, continuing product innovation, and implementing rigorous cost management measures to improve operational efficiency.

To support these expansion goals, the company invested P185.9 million in property and equipment acquisitions during the first nine months of 2026. These capital expenditures were allocated toward constructing new stores, upgrading store equipment, improving commissary facilities, and purchasing additional transportation equipment.

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As of the end of September, the company's total assets stood at P2.72 billion, an increase from P2.66 billion recorded at the end of 2025. This asset growth reflects the ongoing capital intensity of the company's expansion strategy aimed at optimizing store performance and sustaining future profitability.

Market Reaction and Share Price Stability

The market response to the financial results was characterized by stability, with investor sentiment balancing the positive revenue trends against the negative margin developments. The company's shares closed unchanged at P0.62 each on Tuesday, reflecting a steady valuation despite the reported decline in net income.

The flat performance of the stock suggests that market participants may have anticipated the cost pressures or viewed the revenue growth as a strong indicator of underlying brand health. The company's commitment to operational efficiency and market expansion remains a key factor for future financial recovery and margin restoration.