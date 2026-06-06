From Volcanic Ash to Art: Negros Artisans Forge Beauty Amid Kanlaon's Fury

Facing shortages of traditional weaving materials due to Mount Kanlaon's unrest, artisans in Negros Occidental craft picture frames, paperweights, and other items from volcanic ash and lahar, turning destruction into symbols of resilience and cultural preservation.

In the shadow of an active volcano, artisans in Negros Occidental are turning destruction into art. Forced to adapt due to the ongoing unrest at Mount Kanlaon , members of the Canlaon Artisans and Weavers Association (CAWA) have turned to unconventional materials-volcanic ash and lahar-to create picture frames, paperweights, incense holders, and ashtrays.

These crafts are not merely souvenirs; they are symbols of resilience and cultural preservation in a community hit by both natural and economic disasters. The volcanic activity, which began in late 2024, has damaged farms, restricted access to traditional weaving materials, and disrupted livelihoods. Yet, the artisans persevere.

"What pushes us to continue is our strong desire to rebuild and sustain our livelihoods, especially in the face of the challenges of volcanic activity and after we lost so much due to Typhoon Tino," said Yrah Gallego, president of CAWA. The typhoon, which struck earlier this year, compounded the woes of the community, destroying crops and infrastructure.

The combination of volcanic ashfall and typhoon damage has made it increasingly difficult to harvest primary raw materials like pandan, tikog, romblon, and buri-plants that grow on the slopes and lowlands of Kanlaon.

"Many plantation and wild crop areas are replaced with rocks and sand, damaging the plants and making harvesting impossible," Gallego explained. Transporting materials from neighboring areas has also become more expensive due to rising fuel costs linked to global conflicts. Despite these hurdles, CAWA remains committed to keeping traditional crafts alive. The artisans use a mix of natural dyes, such as mahogany bark, atsuete, and turmeric, along with ready-made dyes to add color to their creations.

Gallego emphasized that their work is about more than economic necessity: "We are motivated by our love for our culture and our desire to keep our traditions alive. We work hard because we want to show everyone who supports us that despite challenges-limited funds, difficult processes, and limited resources-we can still make it happen.

" Their efforts were showcased for the first time at the 33rd Bulawan, 4th Pilak, and 3rd Balik-Salig Awards and Competition, themed "Sibol," held in May at SM City Bacolod. The event served as a prelude to the 40th Negros Trade Fair, the country's longest-running provincial trade fair, scheduled for September 2026 at SM Aura in Taguig City.

The participation of CAWA adds a powerful dimension to the trade fair, according to Mary Ann Colmenares, chairperson of the Negros Trade Fair.

"The Canlaon weavers bring deeper cultural meaning, sustainability, and community storytelling into the spotlight. Their participation is integrating other artisans to make NIR [Negros Island Region] proud," she said. This year's NTF theme is "Butlak," a term signifying the first light of a new day, symbolizing growth and prosperity for the island's producers. For the artisans of Canlaon, every piece they create is a testament to their strength and determination-a beautiful transformation of what once threatened to destroy their land





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Volcanic Ash Crafts Negros Occidental Artisans Mount Kanlaon Cultural Resilience Sustainable Crafts

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