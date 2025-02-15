From TikTok to Top Dog: Vlogger Couple Turns Pet Food Passion into Global Enterprise

Ericka and Mhar Jhun Santos, a popular vlogger couple, built a successful pet food business, Doozzie, using their TikTok platform to connect with pet lovers and showcase their commitment to quality nutrition.

Ericka and Mhar Jhun Santos, a popular vlogger couple, have become a shining example of how social media can be leveraged for entrepreneurial success. Their journey, which began with a simple TikTok hobby, has blossomed into a full-fledged pet food enterprise, Doozzie, dedicated to providing healthier options for pets. Witnessing the success of both small and large brands on TikTok Shop in March 2023, Ericka and Mhar Jhun decided to test the platform's potential for their own venture.

Their initial content revolved around their pets, sharing daily moments and experiences with fellow animal lovers. However, as they explored different pet food options, they realized that many commercially available products lacked nutritional value. This realization sparked the idea for Doozzie, a homemade pet food brand committed to pet health and well-being. Driven by their passion for pets and a desire to provide them with the best possible nutrition, both Ericka and Mhar Jhun left their respective jobs – Ericka's call center position and Mhar Jhun's architecture career – to dedicate themselves fully to Doozzie. They began experimenting with recipes in their spare time, crafting food that was both nutritious and appealing to animals. Their dedication and quality soon garnered attention, encouraging them to expand their operations from a small project to a full-fledged business. Despite the challenges of starting from scratch, including financial constraints and sourcing high-quality ingredients, Ericka and Mhar Jhun persevered. They reinvested their profits back into the business, upgrading their equipment and production processes. They also sought guidance from food technicians and engineers to ensure the quality and safety of their products. TikTok played a pivotal role in Doozzie's success. Ericka and Mhar Jhun's consistent daily content, showcasing their pets' reactions to their food and highlighting its health benefits, attracted a large following. Their engaging vlogs increased brand visibility, leading to a surge in sales and business expansion. Today, Doozzie offers a diverse range of pet food products, including dry food, wet food, treats, and organic supplements, all manufactured in-house. The brand's popularity has extended beyond the Philippines, with products being exported to countries like the United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Canada. As Doozzie continues to grow, Ericka and Mhar Jhun remain committed to innovation, constantly developing new products and strengthening their online presence. They recognize the power of engaging content and plan to continue their TikTok vlogs, solidifying their position as trailblazers in the pet food industry





