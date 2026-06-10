From Rivals to Teammates: Valdez and Galang Unite for Alas Pilipinas

After years as UAAP rivals, Alyssa Valdez and Ara Galang finally team up for the Philippine national volleyball team, bringing their talents together for the 2026 AVC Cup.

After years of battling on opposite sides of one of the fiercest rivalries in collegiate volleyball, Alyssa Valdez and Ara Galang are finally sharing the same court as teammates - this time, united under the Philippine flag.

Now leading a retooled Alas Pilipinas women's volleyball squad, the former UAAP stars are relishing a partnership that once seemed unlikely during their prime years. Valdez, the face of Ateneo de Manila University's dominance, and Galang, a cornerstone of De La Salle University's success, built a storied rivalry that saw them clash in four UAAP Finals starting Season 74. Both were known as prolific scorers and leaders of their respective squads.

Years later, fate has brought them together - not as rivals, but as allies. We are so happy. After a long time, we are finally teammates, said Galang. We did not expect it, but maybe it was destined.

It is even more special because we are playing for the country. The duo recently suited up together as Alas Pilipinas took on powerhouse South Korea in the 2026 Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Cup. Despite a straight-sets loss, 16-25, 18-25, 22-25, the team showed promise, particularly in the third set. We fell short, but it is okay.

We showed a good fight in the last set and proved that we can compete against stronger teams, Galang added. For Galang, the moment carries even deeper meaning. Her long-awaited national team debut had been delayed for years due to injuries, including an ACL tear in 2015 that forced her to miss major international tournaments such as the 2017 Women's Volleyball Championship and the 2018 Southeast Asian Games. I really did not expect this, she said.

I am just very grateful for the opportunity. Valdez echoed the sentiment, acknowledging that while their partnership may have come late in their careers, its timing feels just right. It may be late, but it is the right time, said Valdez. It is the right time to inspire each other, and I am very happy to finally team up with Ara.

At long last, two of Philippine volleyball's biggest names are no longer divided by a net - but united by one goal: to bring pride to the nation. The reunion of Valdez and Galang represents more than just a personal milestone; it symbolizes the growing strength of Philippine volleyball on the international stage.

Both players have inspired countless young athletes across the country, and their combined experience brings a wealth of knowledge to a team that is still developing its chemistry. The Alas Pilipinas program has been undergoing a transformation, aiming to build a competitive squad that can challenge traditional Asian powerhouses like Japan, China, and Thailand. With Valdez and Galang leading the charge, the team's potential is immense.

Their rivalry in college was legendary, with each match between Ateneo and La Salle drawing massive crowds and intense media coverage. Now, they are channeling that same passion and determination into a common cause. As the 2026 AVC Cup progresses, fans are eagerly watching to see how this partnership evolves. The loss to South Korea was a tough start, but it provided valuable lessons.

The third set showed that Alas Pilipinas can hang with top-tier teams, and with more training and game time together, the duo's connection on the court will only improve. Beyond the AVC Cup, the ultimate goal is the 2026 Asian Games, where the Philippines hopes to make a strong showing. Valdez and Galang are committed to leading by example, both in their play and their attitude.

We want to show that Filipino volleyball players can compete at the highest level, said Valdez. This is just the beginning. The story of Valdez and Galang is a testament to the power of reconciliation and teamwork, proving that even former rivals can become the best of allies when united for a greater purpose





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Alyssa Valdez Ara Galang Alas Pilipinas Philippine Volleyball AVC Cup

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