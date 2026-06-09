From Rice Cooker to Ready-to-Eat: The Story of Macro Eats Manila

John Michael So shares how his fitness journey inspired Macro Eats Manila, a business offering sous-vide cooked, calorie-counted chicken breast ready-to-eat.

In a recent episode of Pera Paraan, John Michael So, owner of Macro Eats Manila , shared how he came up with his business idea. While traveling abroad, he searched for protein sources and found ready-to-eat chicken breast in a convenience store.

This inspired him because he was following a fitness program that required high protein intake. According to Michael, meeting daily protein goals is crucial in their fitness regimen. When it comes to dieting, preparing food is more challenging than working out, so he thought of creating an easy-to-eat meal plan. Initially, he cooked chicken breast using just a rice cooker.

After perfecting the recipe, he invested between PHP 5,000 and PHP 10,000 to start his business. He sourced chicken breast from a specific supplier. For over six months, John Michael cooked the chicken breast alone, with his sister helping him with packaging. They did everything at home.

After washing the chicken breast, it was ready for brining, which involves soaking the chicken in seasoned water for 8 to 10 hours. After brining, the chicken is slightly dried before being coated with flavorings, placed in plastic pouches, and vacuum sealed.

Then it is cooked using the sous vide method. Sous vide is a French cooking technique that uses a water bath. It is a long process, unlike grilling or pan-frying, taking almost an hour or more. The temperature is controlled to the desired level, in their case 63 to 64 degrees Celsius, says John Michael.

After sous vide, the chicken is soaked in ice water for 30 minutes and can then be stored in a chiller or freezer. It can be reheated in a microwave for one to two minutes or pan-seared for a hot meal. John Michael offers four flavors: garlic, taco, cajun, and the bestseller salt and pepper. Customers often use the chicken breast as a topping for salads and nachos, or as a sandwich filling.

John Michael ensures accurate nutritional facts with the help of their dietitian. The dietitian monitors sodium and protein content, so everything is measured. Their product is lean protein, which the body needs, and it is calorie-counted. It can be paired with vegetables.

The ready-to-eat chicken breast comes in different sizes and costs between PHP 380 and PHP 840. It lasts three to five days in the chiller and up to two months in the freezer. Looking ahead, John Michael plans to help more Filipinos become health-conscious and support those who have hit their protein needs and are conscious about their food. He wants to be a bridge to meet their nutritional requirements





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Ready-To-Eat Chicken Breast Fitness Meal Prep Sous Vide Cooking Macro Eats Manila High Protein Diet

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