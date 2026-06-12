From Pandemic Observation to Disney+ Success: The Story of Gracie's Corner

Gracie's Corner, a hit educational music series born from a family's desire for representation, debuts on Disney+ after a remarkable journey from YouTube sensation to global brand.

When Javoris Hollingsworth noticed his children watching educational videos during the pandemic, he saw what was missing: Black characters who looked like their family. Instead of just pointing out the problem, he and his wife Arlene Gordon-Hollingsworth decided to create their own solution.

That moment led to the birth of Gracie's Corner, an educational music series that draws from the Hollingsworths' family life and now boasts more than 6.3 million YouTube subscribers with nearly 10 billion views. The show, which combines hip-hop, R&B, and learning, has grown into a cultural phenomenon that will soon find a new home on Disney+.

Disney announced that it has acquired the global streaming rights to Gracie's Corner, including over 120 shorts and 18 themed compilations from the existing series. The deal also includes plans to develop new original content with the Hollingsworth family. Starting Monday, the show will premiere on Disney+ in the United States and select international markets, with an initial rollout of 68 shorts and seven compilations. Additional content will follow through 2026.

Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, praised the series for its ability to resonate with today's preschoolers through music, learning, and participation. The acquisition places Gracie's Corner alongside beloved Disney Jr. shows like Bluey and Mickey Mouse Clubhouse. The inspiration for Gracie's Corner began in 2020, when the Hollingsworths, both university professors, were balancing remote work and homeschooling during the early days of COVID-19.

Like many parents, they relied on educational videos to keep their children engaged, but quickly noticed that the characters in those videos did not reflect their own family's experiences. Their daughter Graceyn, then in elementary school, inspired the show's name and character. The family's earliest videos attracted only a few hundred views, mostly from relatives and friends. A phonics-focused song helped the channel gain momentum, eventually transforming it into one of YouTube's most successful educational brands.

The show's growth led to four NAACP Image Awards, a book deal with HarperCollins, and a sold-out national tour. Javoris Hollingsworth recalled receiving a LinkedIn message from a Disney executive several years ago, which he initially thought was a prank. Now, the partnership marks a major milestone for the family-built brand





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