From Online Filter to Real‑Life Transition: A Filipino Trans Man's Journey with Pioneer FTM

A Filipino trans man recounts how a social‑media filter sparked his realization, leading to medical transition during the pandemic and support from the Pioneer Filipino Transmen Movement.

Born female, he spent his early years identifying as a butch lesbian while attending an all‑girls school. It was only after he entered the workforce and befriended a transgender woman that he began to question the limits of his own gender narrative.

Lacking role models, he turned to the internet for answers and eventually discovered a video made by a Cebuano trans man. Reaching out to the vlogger, he shared his confusion and, through that dialogue, came to understand that he too was a trans man.

The vlogger directed him to the Pioneer Filipino Transmen Movement (Pioneer FTM), an organization that began as a grassroots support group for trans men struggling to obtain the medical care necessary for transition and has since evolved into a prominent civil‑society advocate for transgender rights across the Philippines. One day, while experimenting with a newly popular social‑media filter that added a moustache and beard to his selfie, he felt an emotional breakthrough.

"When I saw myself with facial hair, I started to cry," he recalled, describing the moment as finally seeing his true self reflected back. The filter was more than a novelty; it crystallized his desire to align his outward appearance with the identity he felt inside. Determined not to let the experience remain digital, he began calculating the steps required for medical transition. The COVID‑19 pandemic, despite its hardships, became a catalyst.

As friends fell ill and he himself contracted the virus twice, he resolved that if his life were to end tomorrow, he wanted to be remembered as a man, complete with a moustache and beard. The question of how a trans man transitions is frequently posed to Rocky Rinabor, executive director of Pioneer FTM. He emphasizes that no medical procedure is a prerequisite for being transgender; identity is affirmed through self‑recognition and social presentation.

Social transition involves adopting a masculine name, pronouns, and outward demeanor, but it is not mandatory-some trans individuals choose to keep their identity private. Legal transition in the Philippines remains constrained, as official documents cannot currently reflect a gender marker other than the sex assigned at birth, though activists argue that true legal recognition should encompass a transgender identity.

Medical transition, according to the World Health Organization, encompasses any combination of social, psychological, behavioral, or medical interventions that affirm an individual's gender identity. For trans men, this typically involves testosterone therapy, which reduces estrogen dominance, stimulates facial hair growth, broadens shoulders, deepens the voice, and halts menstruation. When he commenced hormone therapy during the pandemic, the changes were swift: his voice lowered, facial hair sprouted, and body fat redistributed, allowing him to reshape a previously pear‑shaped physique through exercise.

The physical transformation also sparked a profound psychological shift.

"I used to be angry and competitive, even hating men because my past relationships ended badly," he confessed. "Hormone therapy freed me from that insecurity. I became gentler, more confident, and my relationships improved. My therapist even told me I no longer needed counseling because the treatment had resolved many of my issues.

" Yap's journey illustrates the intertwined nature of self‑discovery, community support, and medical care in the transgender experience. Pioneer FTM continues to provide resources, advocacy, and a sense of belonging for Filipino trans men, aiming to dismantle barriers to healthcare and legal recognition. As more Filipinos encounter gender‑affirming information online, stories like his offer hope that personal authenticity and societal acceptance can progress together, even amid a global pandemic





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