French Protests Target Police Bill Amid Rising Cost of Living

Tens of thousands marched in France on November 14, 2026, protesting police impunity laws and economic hardship. The government faces record low approval ratings as union strikes continue.

Tens of thousands of individuals participated in widespread demonstrations across France on Saturday, November 14, 2026, venting frustration over economic hardship and proposed legal changes. Participants from Paris to Bordeaux carried French flags and climbed public statues while marching to protest the rising cost of living and a new bill aimed at increasing legal protections for police officers.

Scale of Nationwide Demonstrations

The interior ministry reported that approximately 106,000 people participated in rallies nationwide, including 24,000 in the capital city of Paris. This figure represents the lowest turnout for demonstrations in recent weeks, although student unions estimated the number of participants at 200,000, with nearly 100,000 in Paris alone. Arrests also decreased significantly, with the ministry recording 219 detentions across the country compared to previous violent clashes. In the capital, prosecutors confirmed that 45 individuals were arrested during the day.

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Debate Over Police Impunity Laws

A central focus of the anger was a new bill in parliament designed to give police officers who use weapons greater legal protection. Adrien, a 20-year-old cello player in a volunteer orchestra at the Paris rally, stated that the group feared strengthened impunity would make future protests even more dangerous. He noted that tear gas had fallen on protesting musicians last month, causing significant distress among the demonstrators. Supporters of the legislation, including Marine Le Pen, argue that a law presuming police acted in self-defense is necessary to prevent officers from being automatically suspected of disproportionate force.

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Opposition Claims 'License to Kill'

Activists argue that the proposed changes amount to a license to kill by hampering investigations and making it harder to hold security forces accountable. They point out that alleged police brutality cases rarely reach a criminal court in France. In Bordeaux, local authorities reported that police fired tear gas after some individuals threw fireworks. The government has rejected union demands to raise the minimum wage by 0.6 percent, a offer they rejected as crumbs. Unions are calling for a new day of strikes on Tuesday, following a recent rally where more than half a million people took to the streets.

Political Fallout and Public Sentiment

Emmanuel Macron's popularity has reached its lowest point since he became president in 2017, leaving the government with little leeway to address protester demands while struggling to reduce national debt. Polls project hard-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon as the runner-up in next year's elections, with the far right leading in the polls to replace him. Kenza, a 28-year-old asylum law specialist in Toulouse, denounced the unacceptable repression of protesters, particularly children. Lawyers reported that police violence at recent protests led to mutilations, including injuries to hands, feet, and eyes.