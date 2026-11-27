Davao City Mayor Sebastian Z. Duterte hosts French Ambassador Donatienne Hissard and the FS Vendémiaire. This visit marks the 24th diplomatic engagement of the year, highlighting growing global trust and investment opportunities in the region.

Davao City Mayor Sebastian Z. Duterte officially welcomed Her Excellency Donatienne Hissard, the Ambassador of the Republic of France to the Philippines, during a strategic courtesy meeting at Davao City Hall on Monday, November 23, 2026. The high-level engagement was attended by key officials from the French Embassy, representatives of the Davao City local government, and prominent business leaders from French enterprises operating in the region. This diplomatic visit was strategically synchronized with the arrival of the French Navy vessel Vendémiaire, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to deepen bilateral friendship and operational cooperation between France and Davao City.

Diplomatic Engagements Signal Growing International Trust

Davao City has successfully welcomed a total of 24 foreign envoys since the beginning of January, a statistic that local government officials interpret as a clear indicator of increasing global interest and institutional trust in the city. Harvey James Lanticse, the City Information Office (CIO) officer-in-charge, highlighted this trend during an interview on the sidelines of the Pasko Fiesta media launch at Rogen Inn Davao on Thursday, November 26, 2026. Lanticse emphasized that while diplomatic visits are a routine part of international relations, the sheer volume of engagements in the current year is particularly notable and reflects a positive shift in the city's international standing. He described the development as a welcome sign, noting that it demonstrates the strong confidence that foreign nations have placed in Davao City as a viable partner for cooperation and exchange.

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Multilateral Cooperation and Defense Ties

The core of the discussions between Mayor Duterte and Ambassador Hissard centered on expanding maritime cooperation, fostering economic growth, and advancing infrastructure development. The two leaders also focused on strengthening cultural and educational exchanges, which are critical for long-term people-to-people ties. The presence of the French Navy frigate FS Vendémiaire at Sasa Port on the same day served as a tangible symbol of these shared goals. According to reports from SunStar Davao, the primary aim of this specific naval visit is to enhance defense ties and coordinate maritime security efforts between the Philippine and French navies. This military-diplomatic synergy complements the broader economic discussions, creating a comprehensive framework for partnership that spans both commercial and strategic domains.

Recent Diplomatic Visits and Future Engagement Plans

While no further diplomatic visits are currently scheduled for December, several envoys have already expressed a strong desire to return for next year's Araw ng Dabaw celebration. Mayor Duterte noted that Ambassador Hissard was the most recent envoy to visit, following a series of high-profile engagements earlier in the year. On Thursday, November 19, Türkiye's Ambassador to the Philippines, Kaan Esener, paid a courtesy call on the Mayor at City Hall, further diversifying the city's diplomatic roster. Prior to that, United States Ambassador Lee Lipton made his first official visit to the city on October 22, 2026. During his stay, Ambassador Lipton met with members of the American Chamber of Commerce, leveraging his presence to highlight the exceptional hospitality offered by the local population, which he described as remarkable in his social media posts.

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Economic Growth Drives Investment Surge

The diplomatic surge coincides with robust economic performance, as Davao City's gross domestic product reached P601.68 billion in 2025. This figure represents a 4.7 percent increase compared to 2024, positioning the city as the 10th largest economy among the country's provinces and highly urbanized cities. Notably, it is the only city from the Visayas and Mindanao regions to achieve a top-ten ranking, according to Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) data released in August. This economic resilience has attracted significant private sector attention, with the Davao City Investment Promotion Center (DCIPC) approving incentives for projects worth P48.9 billion this year. This amount marks the largest annual investment haul in the center's history, signaling strong confidence from local and international investors in the city's future trajectory.

Private Sector Expands Global Trade Networks

Beyond government-to-government relations, the private sector is actively forging new international ties to support this economic momentum. On November 20, the Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry signed a formal cooperation agreement with a business chamber in Chongqing, China. This strategic alliance aims to expand trade routes and facilitate investment flows between the two regions, further integrating Davao City into broader Asian economic networks. Harvey James Lanticse pointed out that previous visits, such as that of Ambassador Lipton, have already served as effective platforms for attracting more investments from American businesses. The combination of strong diplomatic engagement, robust economic data, and proactive private sector initiatives positions Davao City as a critical hub for foreign investment and international cooperation in the southern Philippines.