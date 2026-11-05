French Embassy Hosts 27-Film Festival in Metro Manila Nov 6-30

The French Embassy in the Philippines screens 27 films from November 6 to 30 across Metro Manila. The event features literary adaptations, historical dramas, and feminist narratives. Free screenings highlight growing cinematic cooperation between France and the Philippines.

The Embassy of France in the Philippines and Micronesia will present the French Film Festival from November 6 to 30 across Metro Manila. Martin Macalintal, the Cultural and Audiovisual Attaché of the Embassy, confirmed that the event will screen exactly 27 films. The selection includes literary adaptations, historical dramas, feminist narratives, and animation. The festival aims to widen access to French cinema while highlighting growing cooperation between the two nations' film industries.

Festival Venues and Free English Subtitles

The screenings will take place at multiple venues to reach diverse audiences across the capital. SM Aura and SM City Manila will host events from November 6 to 15. The Alliance Française de Manille will continue the program from November 7 to 28. Additional screenings will occur at venues participating in the QCinema International Film Festival and the Animahenasyon Festival. Heritage films will also be shown at the Cinematheque Centre in Intramuros.

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Most screenings during the festival are free and subtitled in English. Martin Macalintal explained that the initial plan included 29 films, but budget constraints reduced the count. He noted that organizing the event is expensive, leading to the decision to lower the number of titles. This strategic adjustment allows the festival to maintain quality while maximizing outreach through partnerships.

Commercial Partnerships and Pioneer Films Release

The festival relies on strategic partnerships with local cinemas and film organizations to expand access. Two specific titles have been acquired by Pioneer Films for commercial release in the Philippines. This acquisition allows audiences to watch these French films on a regular screening schedule beyond the festival dates. Martin Macalintal described this achievement as significant for sustained audience engagement.

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Partnerships with major venues like SM and QCinema are crucial for reaching broader demographics. Martin Macalintal cited the success of last year when students lined up for screenings at SM City Manila. He emphasized that these collaborations help Filipino audiences discover the appeal of French cinema. The involvement of key local entities ensures the films reach viewers who might not otherwise access foreign independent cinema.

Historical Films and WWII Educational Programs

A special screening of a historical film starring Audrey Tautou will take place on November 11 at 1 p.m. at SM City Manila. The movie follows General Charles de Gaulle's refusal to accept France's defeat in 1940. It details his efforts to rally resistance against Nazi Germany during World War II. A lecture and panel discussion featuring professors from Ateneo de Manila University, the University of the Philippines, and De La Salle University will follow at 4 p.m.

David Foenkinos is expected to attend a conference at the Alliance Française de Manille on November 26. This visit includes a special screening and a question-and-answer session. The educational component aims to help Filipino audiences understand a part of World War II history that often receives less local attention. Martin Macalintal noted that while Filipinos know of the Japanese occupation, the events in France remain less familiar.

Feminist Diplomacy and Women's Representation Roundtable

On November 12, a roundtable at SM Aura will focus on women's representation and gender equality. The event features the film Mathilde Séjourné, which aligns with the festival's feminist themes. The discussion will address both women's representation behind the camera and their safety in the workplace. Cooperation and cultural affairs counselor of the French Embassy will lead the conversation on ensuring women are represented as directors.

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Martin Macalintal stated that the focus on women's rights is part of France's feminist diplomacy. In 2024, the event was officially called the feminist French Film Festival. This designation reflects the advocacy of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs for gender equality. The roundtable will include Filipino actresses from theater and cinema, members of civil society, and representatives of women's rights groups including Gabriela.

Co-production Agreements and Heritage Film Restoration

A co-production agreement signed during the Cannes Film Festival last year is effective since September. This pact allows projects certified by the Film Development Council of the Philippines and France's National Centre for Cinema and the Moving Image to qualify as official co-productions. Such films can access funding programs in both countries. Martin Macalintal explained that a Filipino film becoming a French film entitles it to French funding tools.

The agreement aims to improve production values and encourage cultural exchanges. Potential projects involve Filipino filmmakers Brillante Mendoza and Allenberg Ang. An animation project by Puppeteer Studios is also being produced with a French entity. Additionally, heritage films restored in France will screen at the Cinematheque Centre in Intramuros. This restoration effort supports cooperation between France's National Centre for Cinema and the Film Development Council of the Philippines on film preservation.