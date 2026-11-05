Free Modern Jeepney Rides Launch in Metro Manila for ASEAN Summit 2026 Preparations

Thirty modern jeepneys will provide free rides on two major Metro Manila routes from November 5 to 14, 2026, to aid commuters and promote tourism during the 49th ASEAN Summit preparations.

Thirty modern jeepneys are offering free rides in select parts of Metro Manila starting November 5 and continuing through November 14, 2026. This initiative supports preparations for the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings.

Free Jeepney Routes For ASEAN Summit

The program aims to provide practical assistance to commuters while promoting local tourism. The Department of Tourism announced the schedule follows a ceremonial tripartite agreement. The free service runs for ten days with daily operations from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. A total of 30 vehicles serve two major routes. Fifteen jeepneys are assigned to the North Route from SM Fairview to Buendia.

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Another fifteen serve the South Route from Sucat to Baclaran. The North Route will operate eight one-way trips daily. The South Route will have ten one-way trips each day. This schedule ensures wide coverage across the capital region.

The initiative is a joint effort by three government agencies. The Department of Tourism and the Department of Transportation provide the framework. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board handles regulatory oversight. Tourism Secretary Dita Angrara-Mathay emphasized the program goals.

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She stated the initiative brings the ASEAN Summit closer to Filipinos. It combines practical transport aid with destination promotion. The jeepneys feature images of Philippine tourist attractions. These visuals showcase iconic country images to commuters.

Officials Praise Government Transport Collaboration

The design also raises awareness of the regional event. DOTr Undersecretary Mark Steven Pastor supported the collaboration. He represented Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon in the announcement. Pastor highlighted the importance of a whole-of-government approach.

He noted the need for initiatives that benefit citizens directly. Such efforts support the successful hosting of the summit. The strategy ensures public service aligns with international obligations. The program targets daily commuters in the National Capital Region.

It offers a reliable alternative during peak travel hours. The service runs for ten days to maximize public engagement.