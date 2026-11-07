Fred Reyes Transforms Chemistry Expertise into 120-Clinic SkinStation Empire

Chemist Fred Reyes expands SkinStation to over 120 clinics nationwide while launching Dermax products and diversifying into food and agri-business ventures with his family.

Chemist Fred Reyes, Chairman of Reis Holdings Inc. and My Sanctuary Wellness Center Inc., has successfully leveraged his scientific background to build a multi-million dollar enterprise portfolio anchored by the SkinStation brand. Over the past 15 years, the business has evolved from a single branch at SM Fairview into a chain of more than 120 clinics operating across the Philippines, establishing a dominant presence in the aesthetic industry.

The Science Behind the SkinStation Brand

Chemistry serves as the foundational pillar for the operational strategy of Fred Reyes rather than merely being a past profession. He identifies cosmetic science as the specific sector of chemistry that initially drove his passion, leading to the creation of Dermax Professional. This product line functions as the official skincare range for SkinStation and utilizes specialized ingredients that are locally exclusive to the brand.

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The strategic application of chemical knowledge allows SkinStation to maintain a competitive edge in product innovation. Understanding market dynamics, responding to evolving consumer needs, and staying updated on industry developments have been critical components in the brand's ability to continuously improve its services and offerings over the last decade and a half.

Family Leadership and Succession Planning

As Fred Reyes gradually transitions into retirement, he has assigned significant operational responsibilities to his sons, including Gerard Reyes, who continues to build upon the foundation established by his father. Gerard Reyes grew up joining site visits and considers business involvement a natural part of his life, ensuring the continuity of the enterprise under his father's active oversight.

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Family diversification is also evident in the ventures of Careen Reyes, wife of Fred Reyes, who launched a food business named Mary & Martha. Her love for baking evolved into a commercial enterprise where empanadas gained a strong following among family, friends, and neighbors, particularly during the pandemic period, demonstrating a broader family commitment to entrepreneurial growth beyond aesthetics.

Physical Expansion and Strategic Locations

The physical footprint of SkinStation continues to expand significantly, with the newest branch recently opening in Dumaguete and the Nuvali location scheduled to follow. The largest SkinStation clinic in the Philippines is currently located at The Ylang at Bueno in Mangatarem, Pangasinan, integrating beauty treatments with hospitality services for guests.

Most aesthetic clinics are identifiable by their signature purple-themed interior design, making them highly visible in malls and commercial centers throughout the country. This distinct visual branding has contributed to the company becoming a household name, with laser hair removal remaining one of the primary services for which the clinics are best known by the public.

Agricultural Ventures and Environmental Challenges

Beyond retail aesthetics, the family is engaged in agricultural operations involving ylang-ylang trees, also known as perfume trees, at their farm. The primary challenge in cultivating these trees is the lack of sufficient water, which is required for the trees to thrive. To address this environmental constraint, the family constructed a water reservoir and installed a drip irrigation system to ensure adequate hydration for the crop.

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The Ylang at Bueno property offers immersive activities such as tree planting, fruit picking, and perfume-making workshops, allowing guests to reconnect with nature while utilizing the on-site skincare facilities. These diverse business lines, ranging from professional chemistry to agriculture and food, reflect a holistic approach to enterprise development guided by strong values and meaningful relationships.

Future Outlook and Market Positioning

Reis Holdings Inc. maintains that an organization survives through effective mentorship, meaningful relationships, and strong core values. Fred Reyes emphasizes that entrepreneurship is not solely about generating revenue but also involves contributing to society and ensuring the longevity of the organization beyond a single lifetime.

With the current count of more than 120 clinics, the company aims to sustain its growth trajectory by maintaining its market relevance. The integration of scientific expertise, family leadership, and diverse business interests positions SkinStation and its affiliated brands to continue responding to market changes and industry developments in the future.